check out what the stars reveal for this Sunday (10/7)

(credit: Pixabay/Reproduction)

The human being is free

Stardate: Moon grows in Sagittarius

Every human being feels an ardor that characterizes him, and that motivates him to be who he is, to do what he does, and without that ardor everything loses meaning. So don’t get lost in complex reasoning in search of knowing how to explain who you are, because what matters is not the explanations, but how much daring you will have to launch yourself into the experience of life, in the name of that ardor that makes you who you are. you are.

Avoid looking for simplistic solutions to your problems, because nothing, in human experience, is absolutely simple, everything is overdetermined by mixtures of different proportions between your desires and the circumstances that the scenario will provide you, and in which you will have to maneuver to, at least, do what you want, despite any impediments, rules or prohibitions. The human being that you are is free.

















































ARIES (birth between 3/21 to 4/20)

Rest, because it is necessary, and because your soul has wandered too long on uncertain ground. Now your soul has reached a state of security that, though fragile and temporary, still serves your rejoicing.

TAURUS (birth between 4/21 to 5/20)

In order for people to understand what you want to say to them, it is not so much a matter of timing, as you practice the art of communication, putting together new and more accurate words to express your thoughts.

TWINS (birth between 5/21 to 6/20)

A little madness to break the monotony, how about that? Just don’t wait for anything to happen, because this sacred madness will come from within you, and the way you express it, the break will be positive or negative.

CANCER (birth between 6/21 to 7/21)

If you want some people to meet, you will have to take responsibility for arranging those meetings. At this moment, your soul is in the place of leadership, with the power to make what is necessary happen. Or not?

LION (birth between 7/22 to 8/22)

Your plans need to be discreet, and if you need to talk to someone, don’t reveal everything, reserve the essence of your plans for the intimacy of your soul. This will help your plans come to fruition.

VIRGO (birth between 8/23 to 9/22)

Meeting people would be a good choice for today, and it would certainly be easier than usual. You just need to accept that this is a good idea, unearth and make the necessary contacts for the meetings to happen.

LIBRA (birth between 9/23 to 10/22)

Some sacrifices are unavoidable, but don’t be fooled into thinking that by sacrificing everything would be solved. Sacrifice is just one more ingredient, among many, to solve the current scenario. In front of.

SCORPIO (birth between 9/23 to 11/21)

Allow people to express themselves freely in your presence, avoiding policing them so that they do not touch on such and such matters, which would be more sensitive. Make room for everyone to express themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (birth between 11/22 to 12/21)

Complications are not always negative, because in many cases, like now, they need to happen, because only then will your soul feel called to intervene and do whatever is necessary to fix the situation.

CAPRICORN (birth between 12/22 to 1/20)

Keep company with the people you live with. Living together is not enough, sometimes it is necessary to get a little closer, so that this coexistence is not taken by automatism lacking any emotion.

AQUARIUS (birth between 1/21 to 2/19)

Prefer a quiet environment, which serves to appease your emotions. Prefer the company of people who, you know, will help you maintain that tranquility, which your soul needs so much to revitalize itself.

PISCES (birth between 2/20 to 3/20)

Organize your thoughts so you can express yourself as clearly as possible. Understand one thing, organizing your thoughts is not something that happens by itself, it’s an exercise you need to do intentionally.