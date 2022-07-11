Check the horoscope for all zodiac signs for the week of July 11th to 17th

As we enter the month of July, the astral is filled with sensitivity and magic. This week, the sky helps us to realize what are the emotional bonds that give us foundation and thus serve as a structure for our lives.

In heaven we will see the Crescent moon gain body, day after day, reaching the Full phase on Wednesday, the 13th, when our natural satellite will reach its apex. as in all Full moonO Sun and the Moon will be opposites in heaven. Thus, our star-king will be illuminating our life, in the midst of the sign of Cancer, with the queen of the night reaching its maximum illumination in the sign of Capricorn. At the same longitude as the exact aspect of the Full Moon is Sulaphat, the Gamma Star of the Lyre Constellation. Representing the instrument made by Hermes and later given as a gift by Apollo and his protege Orpheus, the Lyra constellation evokes the arts, beauty and comfort in their most dreamy manifestation.

With this combination of elements, the astral is filled with sensitivity, also remembering the need for affective responsibility in all types of relationships. Also because, this week, we will have the planet Venusruler of relationships, arriving at the exact aspect of a harmony with the structured planet Saturn while at the same time being in tension with the dreamer Neptune. Thus, we will be invited to take care of ourselves and others, reconciling surrender to feelings with the stability that we seek together.

After all, we need to know who is really capable of supporting us with a real spirit of partnership. Because love needs to be together with the verb to trust!

Let’s all have a week of much love!

Check below the weekly horoscope with trends for the 12 zodiac signs for the period from July 11 to 17, 2022.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Aries

It’s important to do things with caution and structure, Aries. Divide yourself well between personal life and career to take care of everything and not be at fault with anyone.

Bull

Invest in knowledge, culture and learning, Taurus. This week, also take the time to think about your core values, investing more in you.

Twins

Turn pages carefully, Gemini. It is important that you are able to consider people’s needs broadly. Take care of your finances, thinking about the long term.

Cancer

It’s time to cultivate relationships, Cancer. The moment asks you to maintain good partnerships and pay attention to your peers. Just beware of the tendency to sulk.

Lion

Get organized, Leo. The week promises to be productive, but you need to be very systematic, taking care of possible dispersions. Try to sleep well to be well rested.

Virgin

Invest in your creativity and talents, Virgo. Also take the opportunity to cultivate self-love, doing something that can make you feel firmer and more confident when seducing.

Lb

Be diplomatic in your family, Libra. The moment favors fruitful dialogues in the midst of the domestic environment. Also take the opportunity to appease difficult situations with a lot of responsibility.

Scorpion

Be mindful of your communication, Scorpio. The week favors good relationships, contacts and dialogue. Avoid exaggeration and overexposure, thinking about what can be most productive.

Sagittarius

Take care of finances and everything of value, Sagittarius. The sky helps you think about investments, not just the ones that involve money, but also the ones that take time.

Capricorn

You are quite intuitive and with a high magnetism, Capricorn. Take advantage of the week to take care of your look and health. It’s also time to express feelings and talk about expectations in relationships.

Aquarium

You are more introspective this week, Aquarius. Take the opportunity to take care of your spirituality, paying attention to dreams and synchronicities that life brings.

Fish

Pay attention to who’s really worth it, Pisces. It’s time to avoid unnecessary conversations. The astral also helps you to better understand who your true allies are.



