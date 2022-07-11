Check the locations and times of vaccination against Covid-19 and flu this week in the capital | Tocantins

The 34 Family Health Units (USF) in Palmas continue to offer vaccinations against Covid-19 and Influenza (flu) between the 11th and 15th of July.

According to the Municipal Health Department (Semus), scheduling is no longer necessary, but the population should be aware that the units are divided in the application of doses depending on the age group.

In addition, the management of the Municipal Cold Network Central (Cemurf), linked to Semus, reported that as of this week, the third and fourth doses of Covid-19 will be applied with the immunizing agent AstraZeneca.

The folder also recalls that the fourth dose is recommended for the population over 40 years and health professionals. The population over 12 years of age can now take the third dose. The application of these boosters should occur four months after the administration of the last booster. Children aged 5 to 11 years are allowed to take the first and second dose.

To get vaccinated, the citizen must have personal documents (RG and CPF), vaccination card and card from the Unified Health System (SUS).

See the places for vaccination against Covid-19:

USF 405 North (Arno 42)

USF 1004 south (Arse 101)

USF Novo Horizonte

USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande) – on Wednesday

USF Mariazinha (Buritirana) – on Thursday

USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu) – on Thursday

USF 409 North (Arno 44)

USF 403 south (Arso 41)

USF Jose Hermes

USF Taquari – Friday only

Population over 12 years old

USF José Lúcio

USF 403 North (Arno 41)

USF 1206 South (Arse 122)

USF 207 south (Arso 23)

Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose for 12+), Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)

USF 403 North (Arno 31)

USF 1206 South (Arse 122)

USF 108 south (Arse 13)

USF 210 south (Arse 24)

USF 806 south (Arse 82)

USF 712 South (ARS-SE 75)

USF 1103 south (Arso 111)

USF Alto Bonito

USF Aureny II

USF Morada do Sol

USF Santa Barbara

Coronavac (1st dose and 2nd dose), Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)

USF Laurides Milhomem

USF 603 North (Arno 71)

USF Bela Vista

Coronavac, according to the guidelines below:

USF Taquari

Astrazeneca (2nd, 3rd and 4th dose)

Coronavac: 1st and 2nd dose

Pfizer 2nd dose

USF Arno 41 (403 North) – morning

USF Arse 13 (108 South) – morning

USF Santa Barbara – afternoon

USF Taquari – Afternoon

Places of application of doses against Influenza (flu)

USF Arso 23 (207 South)

USF Arno 41 (403 North)

USF Arne 53 (406 North)

USF Arne 64 (508 North)

USF Arno 71 (603 North)

USF Arse 24 (210 South)

USF ASR-SE 75 (712 South)

USF Arse 82 (806 South)

USF Arse 13 (108 South)

USF Arso 111 (1,103 South)

USF Arse 122 (1,206 South)

USF Arse 131 (1,304 South)

USF José Lúcio

USF Laurides Milhomem

USF Alto Bonito

USF Bela Vista

USF Eugênio Pinheiro

USF Liberdade

USF Morada do Sol

USF Santa Barbara

USF Santa Fe

USF Aureny II

USF Taquari

USF Mariazinha (Buritirana)

USF Walter Morato (Taquaruçu)

USF Walterly Wagner (Taquaruçu Grande) – Thursday only

USF Arno 44 (409 North)

USF Arso 41 (403 South)

USF Jose Hermes

USF Arno 33 (307 North)

USF Arno 42 (405 North)

USF Arse 101 (1004 South)

USF Novo Horizonte