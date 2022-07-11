China’s ‘zero covid’ policy and the impact on global economies

The decisions of China, a major buyer of Brazil, have a direct impact on the national economy. In April, China’s export growth reached the lowest level in nearly two years.

One of the sectors affected here, without a doubt, is beef and soy, as Brazil is the main seller to China.

Faced with the ‘zero covid’ policy in the Asian country and the war between Russia and Ukraine, concerns turn to the risk of a possible global recession.

Everyone must have come across the news talking about the ‘covid zero’ policy in China. The world stock exchanges were the first to feel the effects of such a measure. As with everything that involves health and public policies, a hard reflection on its effectiveness and the impacts it causes is necessary.

Is the ‘covid zero’ policy imposed by the Chinese government efficient? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), such a policy proves to be unsustainable as the virus evolves. So, what should be an efficient measure to combat the spread of the virus?

Perhaps this question is not so simple to answer and, as a layman in health matters, I don’t know the answer. But, in addition to the difficulty encountered in controlling the spread of the virus, several economies around the world suffer from global inflation, high unemployment and economic recession.

This is the case of Brazil, with high inflation, high unemployment and low economic growth.

The most populous Chinese city, Shanghai, which enacted a lockdown in March, is China’s largest economic and financial center, with the largest port in the world.

The port, after the restrictive measures, presented congestion that had effects on the supply chains of the economies of the world.

It is clear that health policies to combat the coronavirus and its variants must be taken seriously, especially because we are guiding the lives of thousands of people. China has managed to have great success in its measures to combat the pandemic, as 5,000 people have had their lives taken by the virus – given that the country has 1.4 billion inhabitants.

However, it is worth noting that the imbalance in production chains in poor or emerging countries triggers even more social inequality and increased food insufficiency for their populations.

