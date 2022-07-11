Claudia Leitte leaves her husband shy with a statement on ‘Domingão’: ‘He is a spectacle’ | TV & Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Claudia Leitte leaves her husband shy with a statement on ‘Domingão’: ‘He is a spectacle’ | TV & Famous 1 Views

Claudia Leitte’s 42nd birthday couldn’t be more special. On the stage of “Domingão com Huck”, the singer sang her main hits, such as “Bola de Sabão”, and was surprised with a video showing great moments of her career.

But the big surprise of the night was yet to come: with a bouquet of flowers in hand, Márcio Pedreira, the singer’s husband, was present on the show’s stage.

“I can’t believe you guys did this to him. This is a miracle!”

Claudia Leitte receives a surprise from Márcio Pedreira on the stage of ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo

After the kiss, Claudia warned that there would be a declaration:

“I am very proud of my husband, he is a spectacle physically, and I admire his greatness. He is the most reserved person I know, but he is the funniest person. It is priceless to be married to the best friend. You are my love , my birthday present, gave me three children.”

Afterwards, he was still entitled to dance together:

Claudia Leitte sings 'Dengo Meu' and dances with her husband on the 'Domingão' stage

Claudia Leitte sings ‘Dengo Meu’ and dances with her husband on the ‘Domingão’ stage

The guys also thought Márcio’s shyness was cute 😳

There are also those who paid attention to other things 👀

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Datena is hospitalized in São Paulo; presenter has covid-19

José Luiz Datena announced that he has been hospitalized since yesterday at the Sírio Libanês …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved