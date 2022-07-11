Claudia Leitte receives tribute from Ivete and her husband for 42 years: ‘You deserve all the blessings’ | Bahia

The singer Claudia Leitte turns 42 this Sunday (10) and won tributes on the social networks of the stage friend and life Ivete Sangalo, in addition to her husband, businessman Marcio Pedreira.
On social media, Ivete recalled a meeting with Claudia on stage through a photo and wrote: “Today is the birthday of this dear person that we love”.
Claudia Leitte and Ivete Sangalo — Photo: Social Networks
In the same social network, Ivete also added: “You deserve all the blessings! God with you bringing you protection, love and much happiness! Health, my beloved”
Her husband, Marcio Pedreira, with whom Claudia has three children, described her as charming and ended the message with “I love you”.
“Today is all her day!!! Congratulations My Princess!!! 🌻🎉🎊🪅❤️❤️🌹 You are a charming person, full of light, love, joy and you deserve everything special! life so you can conquer your dreams and enjoy everything God has prepared for you! I love you!!! @claudialeitte”
Among the many honors she received, Claudia received a declaration of love from her husband, Marcio Pedreira — Photo: Redes Sociais
