Claudia Raia has sex with her sister’s boyfriend and is pregnant at 55

Claudia Raia said that she had sex with her sister’s boyfriend

Claudia Raia caused a huge controversy because of a revelation to Splash, from Uol. In an interview, she confessed that she had sex with her sister’s boyfriend. Despite finding the situation awkward, she liked the relationship.

“It was amazing [a primeira vez]. It was with my sister’s boyfriend. It’s because he was a dancer, he danced with me and I fell in love. And she didn’t even pay much attention to him, she was dating because she had nothing else to do. And then it was horrible, I wouldn’t do it again. It was horrible with her, but it was wonderful with him”, revealed Claudia Raia.

Now married to Jarbas Homem de Melo, she lives a peaceful marriage filled with much love. On social media, she likes to declare herself to her loved one and shows that today she no longer has dilemmas with love trios.

In addition to relationships, she also revealed to hate anal sex and even made harsh criticisms of men who insist on the practice. “Why can’t I talk about anal sex, for example, something that bothers so many people? The man goes there and wants to force you to c*. I don’t like the license? Cum! Why do I have to do something I hate to please someone?” she said.

TALKED ABOUT PREGNANCY

On Instagram, the Globo actress also commented with her followers about the possibility of having another child. On another occasion, she spoke to Sabrina Sato that the stigma of women over 45 years old about not being able to get pregnant is very difficult.

“They throw you into a black hole and say: ‘enough, it’s over for you, you don’t procreate anymore, your career is over, your children are grown, enough, it’s over for you’. Hey? Like this? I am in the most fertile period of my life. How did it end for me? I’m in my second act, my grand finale.”