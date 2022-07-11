Cleaner is the profession that leads the creation of job vacancies in the country; see ranking | Economy

Among all the professions in the country, janitor is the one that most opened new vacancies with a formal contract in the last 12 months until May. This is what an exclusive survey carried out for the g1 by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), based on official data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

In 1 year, 163,400 new jobs were created for the occupation of janitor – 6.15% of all jobs generated with a formal contract generated in the country in the period (2.66 million).

The survey listed the professions that created the most new job openings in 12 months among the 2,608 occupations in the Brazilian Classification of Occupations (CBO) in the Caged database.

O The total number of registered janitors in the country reached 1.79 million workers, an expansion of 10% in 12 months, surpassing the pre-pandemic quota. In February 2020, there were 1.59 million formal janitors, according to CNC.

Most of the professions that opened more jobs in the accumulated in 12 months are in the service sector – the one that employs the most in the country and the one most affected by the coronavirus pandemic -, reflecting the process of reopening the economy and resumption of more face-to-face activities.

“The service sector was the last to react and it is what is driving the job market. Companies reopening begin to demand more services such as cleaning”, says Fabio Bentes, economist at CNC and author of the survey.

Despite the fall in unemployment and the greater number of formal jobs in the country, the survey shows that job creation has been driven by low-paying positions that require little qualification.

“Not that they are not important sectors, but they are occupations of low productivity in terms of the return that these professions give the company. It is no use for a bank to hire 50 janitors, as the company’s performance will not improve as a result,” says Bentes.

“It is an important, essential profession, but from the investment point of view, it is not an occupation that will add much in terms of results for the company”.

Reflections of the pandemic and falling income

The survey also listed the 10 professions with the highest percentage expansion in the number of workers in the last 12 months, among the 140 occupations that employ the most in the country .

In this ranking, the leadership is of occupations associated with segments that have not yet recovered the level of pre-pandemic activity or whose demand has increased due to the reconfiguration of the economy, with the advancement of hybrid work and e-commerce.

“They are professionals necessary for the company’s subsistence, and not for its growth or investment. It is different from hiring an IT professional, from the financial area or an engineer. They do have the capacity to increase the company’s productivity”, evaluates Bentes .

According to federal government data, 277,000 formal jobs were created in May in Brazil. In the accumulated in 12 months, there were 2.6 million more formal vacancies. Of this total, 53.9% were in the service sector.

report of g1 showed that the average hiring salary in the country fell by 5.6% in 1 year, considering all professions. In May, the average real admission salary was BRL 1,898.

Another CNC survey showed that hiring salaries fell in 128 of the top 140 occupations in the 12 months through May. The average salary for admission of a janitor, for example, was R$ 1,447, below the average salary for new jobs with a formal contract.

Hiring salary dropped in 128 of the top 140 occupations

For the coming months, the expectation is for a slowdown in the pace of job creationdue to high interest rates, persistent double-digit inflation and uncertainties related to the electoral dispute.

“In addition to inflation and still high unemployment, this has to do with the low economic growth and the scenario of uncertainty that still permeates the economy, especially for 2023”, evaluates the economist.

The imminent approval of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that releases billions in public spending just over three months before the elections also raised fears of fiscal uncontrol, pressured the exchange rate and reinforcing the bets of a higher hike in the basic rate interest (Selic).