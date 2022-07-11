Club accepts to pay R$ 401 million and closes the hiring of Raphinha, informs journalist

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago Sports Comments Off on Club accepts to pay R$ 401 million and closes the hiring of Raphinha, informs journalist 0 Views

european football

Announcement tends to happen until next week

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Leeds United v Southampton - Premier League
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeLeeds United v Southampton – Premier League
Wagner Oliveira

After a lot of rumors involved, Raphinha seems to finally be a new club for the European football season that will begin. The Brazilian, who went through a great phase last season, has undergone several career changes and, after denying Chelsea, will be a Barcelona player, who will pay double to count on his football.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leeds United finally accepted Barcelona’s proposal, and Raphinha will be a player for the Catalan club in the coming weeks. After Raphinha turned down a big offer from Chelsea, Leeds put some conditions to sell the player, but Barça, even in crisis, accepted the terms and closed to have the player.

With Leeds, the value can reach the mark of 75 million euros. The high value is due to the hard game of Leeds Unied in releasing the player, even more so with the refusal, even against his will, of Chelsea’s great offer. In the end, Raphinha leaves the Premier League surrounded by expectations in a World Cup year and with his transfer price high beyond the limit.

Other sources, such as the newspaper ‘Sport’, speak of values ​​below 75 million. According to the Spanish source, the deal is about 55 million euros – well below the 75 million that Ben reports. Anyway, Raphinha will be a Barcelona player.

Raphinha will be a Barcelona player

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Landim already sketches the ‘christened’ name of the own stadium in Flamengo, journalist makes revelation and stirs Nation on the Web

Flamengo Away from home, Flamengo was defeated 1-0 by Corinthians, this Sunday, for the 16th …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved