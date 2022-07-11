Coca-Cola opens 120 new job openings; see available positions

A financial crisis is being seen in many countries. Unfortunately Brazil is no exception! Everything we are currently experiencing is a reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the consequences that had the most impact on the economy was mass layoffs. Many people were unemployed!

So if you are one of those people who is looking for a new job, we have good news, because Coca-Cola FEMSA has opened more than 120 new vacancies to be filled as soon as possible.

You can find opportunities for different types, but pay attention to the requirements, as they can be varied. The most common ones concern the different levels of education, professional qualification or experience in the area.

Coca-Cola has many units spread throughout Brazil, which means that many people from different regions have the chance to work with them, as they are vacant for cities in the interior and for capitals.

See below some vacancies offered by Coca-Cola

Delivery Driver;

Operations Supervisor/Supervisor;

Delivery Assistant;

Laboratory Technique;

Electrical Maintenance Technique;

Forklift Operator;

Full Human Resources Analyst;

Machine Operator II;

Machine Operator III;

Billing Assistant;

Operational Assistant (Factory);

Operational Assistant (Warehouse);

syrup;

Lecturer;

Coordinator of Auxiliary Services and Utilities;

Analyst Administration and Finance Pl;

Operational Assistant;

Coordinator/Coordinator Continuous Improvement;

Social Worker;

storekeeper;

Nurse/Occupational Nurse;

Operations Assistant;

Sales Support Assistant;

Merchandising Supervisor;

Beer Developer;

Reliability Analyst Mr.

And like most big companies that offer benefits, Coca-Cola would be no different either! Anyone who gets any of the vacancies made available by her will be entitled to several benefits, such as:

Health care;

Variable compensation program;

Participation in Profits or Results;

Dental care;

Meal ticket;

Food voucher.

How to register?

To register, simply enter the Coca-Cola FEMSA platform. When accessing it, you only need to make the request to be able to register. See the guidelines for taking the first step towards a new job.

Go to the Coca-Cola FEMSA website;

Check the list of positions offered;

Then click on the vacancy you want to apply for;

Check the job requirements;

If you meet the requirements, click on the option to apply.

Still at this stage, you will need to complete some information with your personal data, in addition to attaching a resume so that all your qualifications are analyzed, so you will or will not be able to compete for the vacancy.

Here in Brazil, Coca-Cola FEMSA has 48 factories and 292 distribution centers with over 80,000 employees. There are many regions with people who can apply for some of these vacancies and guarantee a new job, so don’t waste time!