Cold front will bring lots of wind, thunderstorms and the return of winter

The weekend in Rio Grande do Sul has high temperatures and some cities even recorded highs above 30ºC yesterday afternoon, as in the Northwest, but winter is about to return to the entire state of Rio Grande do Sul after a period of ten days with marks above the average for this time of year and with more limited cold in the south of Rio Grande do Sul.

The weather change takes place between tomorrow and Tuesday with the passage of a cold front through the gaucho territory. The frontal system will bring rain and risk of isolated storms, in addition to causing a drop in temperature. The weather is already changing this Monday with an increase in cloudiness in part of Rio Grande do Sul and more in the northeast of the state, which includes the Serra and Grande Porto Alegre, rain should arrive at the beginning of Tuesday.

The front will cause locally heavy rain and storms in different parts of Central Argentina and Uruguay this Monday with a risk of strong to severe isolated thunderstorms. At the same time, warmer air will be entering southern Brazil with a pre-frontal condition of strong warming accompanied by a north wind.

The sun appears with clouds in all regions of Rio Grande do Sul this Monday, but there will be isolated blows in the Center, West and, above all, in the South of Rio Grande do Sul. In the late afternoon, the cold front begins to enter from the west with rain, lightning and isolated storms with risk of gales and hail. The front then advances rapidly to the Northwest, Center and South of the state until the end of the day. The temperature will rise sharply with afternoon heat in many cities. The highs will stay close to or above 30ºC at different points.

North wind alert

Be warned that there may be strong winds from the North quadrant in several cities as a jet stream (wind) at low levels of the atmosphere precedes the frontal system. It is a wind corridor between 1,000 and 1,500 meters in altitude that originates in Bolivia and the Center-West of Brazil and brings very hot air.

Even intense gusts of dry and hot wind from the North, close to or above 100 km/h, are not removed in some points with potential for inconvenience and damage, such as falling branches or trees, in addition to isolated light cuts. Areas such as Santa Maria, mountain slopes in valleys and cities at higher altitudes can have the most intense wind in the North with significant heating. It should still be strong from the North in the West of Santa Catarina and in the West of Paraná, in addition to higher altitude places in the two states.

Risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms

When crossing Rio Grande do Sul between tomorrow and Tuesday, the front will cause rain in all regions of Rio Grande do Sul, but, in general, high volumes are not expected. Strong blows may occur on the arrival of the front, but soon the precipitation attenuates. See on the map the projection of rain until 21:00 on Tuesday of the WRF model, available at subscriber in our maps section.

One of the risks when the system passes through southern Brazil is the occurrence of isolated thunderstorms of lightning, wind and hail as cold air meets very hot air in front of it. There is a risk of localized gales and the possibility of tornado activity due to the interaction of the cold front with the jet stream.

The front may still bring storms in Santa Catarina, part of Paraná and the south of Mato Grosso do Sul, but it will not have major effects in almost all of the Southeast and Midwest of Brazil with the persistence of the sun, low air humidity and wide thermal amplitude between night and day.

Sharp decline in temperature

The cold air accompanying the front brings a sharp decline in temperature on Tuesday. The day starts cold in several cities in Rio Grande do Sul on Tuesday, but the minimum occurs at night, at the end of the period, in the vast majority of municipalities. At night, on Tuesday, it can be up to 5ºC in the south of Rio Grande do Sul and 8ºC in Greater Porto Alegre after a cold afternoon in which the maximum should be between 12ºC and 14ºC in most municipalities.

Dawn on Wednesday will be very cold in a large number of municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul with marks below 5ºC, which will favor the occurrence of frost. Porto Alegre must have 6ºC to 7ºC and the metropolitan area 4ºC to 6ºC. Negative marks are expected in higher altitude locations such as Serra do Sudeste and Campos de Cima da Serra.

This is not an incursion of intensely cold air that will quickly move away, allowing warmer air to enter as early as Wednesday, although the highs do not rise to heat patterns and remain mild. The return of the warm air, when meeting the cold air mass, will bring the rain back to the farm with lightning, isolated strong blows and even the risk of localized hail.