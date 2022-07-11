Community transmission of smallpox from monkeys worries

Monkeypox or monkeypox worries medical experts due to the multiplicity of transmission forms. The disease was confirmed for the first time in Brazil on June 15 of this year, and there are currently 106 confirmed cases across the country. In Minas Gerais, there are already 14 cases and, according to the State Health Secretary, Fábio Baccheretti, there is a forecast of internal transmission in the coming days.

According to the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) of the 14 cases of the disease, 11 are in Belo Horizonte, two in Sete Lagoas and one in Governador Valadares, confirmed by laboratory tests by the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed). The infected people are stable and in isolation. In all, 40 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in the state. Of these, 12 are still under investigation and 14 were discarded.

According to infectious disease specialist Mário Novaes, monkeypox is caused by a virus similar to human smallpox, which was a zoonosis that circulated locally and ended up spreading around the world. He explains that the classic symptoms are headache, fever, body pain and the appearance of pus-filled lesions. Even after the infection is contained, Mario claims that the injuries can leave scars.

The disease is transmitted through respiratory secretions and body fluids. He also explains that the lesions facilitate the contagion and make the risks increase. “A person with wounds can, for example, wear a coat and that coat becomes contaminated. If another person touches it, they can catch the disease”, he exemplifies. Community transmission in Minas Gerais worries him precisely because there is a very high ease of contagion.

The specialist says that “the clinical diagnosis is different, which has generated a lot of analysis”. He points out that in Brazil the lesions have appeared in the genital area, which has even made it difficult for individuals to identify the disease initially, and that this can also cause the lesions to be confused with sexually transmitted infections.

Mário Novaes explains that, at first, this disease does not have a high mortality rate, but as it is still spreading, not much is known about this rate. He says that, for now, the most serious cases are related to people with some comorbidity. “The disease usually leaves the individual sick between 14 and 21 days, and if there are any symptoms, the health system must be notified”, he warns.

Immune protection for monkeypox

Immunologist Fernando Aarestrup explains that the common vaccine used against smallpox in humans offers significant protection against smallpox in monkeys, reaching up to 80% protection against the disease. This vaccine, however, had not been used for many years in Brazil, because the disease had already been eradicated. “We still don’t have a state of alert, but it is important to go back to producing this vaccine and campaigning”, he says.

He also analyzes that, in the current scenario, community transmission “is practically certain”. Analyzing how the disease behaved in England, he sees that cases spread easily between people, and that is why the population needs to understand that “there is one more threat and take protective measures”.

JF’s epidemiological situation remains under analysis

According to the Juiz de Fora City Hall (PJF), there are no suspected or under investigation cases of monkeypox in the municipality, and the only notified record was discarded. “We reinforce that community transmission, when it is not possible to identify the origin of the infection, did not happen at any time in Juiz de Fora”, he says, in a note. The Health Department also adds that the situation continues to be guided and monitored in accordance with the protocols of the Ministry of Health.

To avoid transmission, the immunologist says that it is necessary to take the measures already known in relation to Covid-19. In the case of contagion, he explains that it is necessary to isolate yourself completely, even inside the house, and also “use different utensils from other people”.

Aarestrup also highlights that, despite the alert, this disease is more easily identifiable than Covid-19 precisely due to skin lesions. For him, “vaccines are the best way to have an effective immune response, whether in relation to this or other diseases”.