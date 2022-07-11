Companies start testing 4-day workweek and see efficiency increase







Home office; companies have become more open to remote work during the pandemic Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil/Estadão

More than a century since the adoption of the five-day workweek by the American Henry Ford, which became the rule worldwide, a new model with only four days of activities begins to be tested, with positive results. In Brazil, companies that instituted the new journey see improvements in efficiency, worker well-being, talent retention and even increased revenue. For now, the change has been adopted more in technology companies, such as Crawly, NovaHaus, Winnin, AAA Inovação, Gestoret and Eva Benefits.

But the model, which reduces the workload from 40 hours to 32 hours per week without changing the salary, requires prior planning with attention to labor legislation and organizational culture. In addition, to be successful in terms of managing people and business, it is necessary to review goals and daily tasks and frequently measure the results.

The concept is inspired by the experiences of employers in countries such as Iceland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, New Zealand, Scotland and the United States. Many decided to adopt more flexible regimes in view of the phenomenon of the great stampede (professionals resigning) and the professional exhaustion caused by work, a condition made official in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO).

In Brazil, 61% of workers consider changing jobs in case of mental health problems and 74% believe they would be more productive in a four-day week. Data from the Indeed recruitment platform, exclusively obtained by Estadãoalso indicate that 79% agree to increase daily working hours to have a shorter week and most are willing to support the company in implementing the new model (84%).

According to the survey, reducing the burden would also improve mental health (85%) and work-life balance (86%). This is what has been happening with Gabriele Lima Silva, a customer experience analyst at Gestoret, since he won the free Friday. “I take the moment to be closer to my family, son and dog, in addition to taking more care of myself.”





In the view of Evanil Paula, president of Gestoret, a four-day week implies special attention to organizational culture. Photo: Publicity/Gerencianet/Estadão

Indeed Brazil’s sales director, Felipe Calbucci, says, however, that the four-day week may not make sense for every type of business, which requires careful consideration of the change. This implies special attention to the organizational culture, says Evanil Paula, president of Gestoranet.

“What needs to be replicated among employers is not the reduction of working hours, but the culture. It is what will allow people to be extremely engaged and willing to make good deliveries. When this occurs, they will naturally realize that it is possible for the employee to having one more day of rest a week. It’s a consequence”, explains the executive.

The means of payment company adopted Friday free at the beginning of July and kept control of the point for the eight hours of daily service from Monday to Thursday. To implement the model, Gestoret closed an agreement with the unions for a new contract with the professionals, updating the journey for a six-month test. “This is important, because the company can reverse the decision, if necessary, without trauma.”

In the CEO’s view, efficient selection processes also favor the four-day week, as they result in the hiring of talent in line with the company’s values ​​and principles. “The market generally ignores interesting points, such as the fact that ergonomics and leisure directly impact productivity”, he adds.

In a similar way, the startup Eva Benefits organized an assembly and closed individual agreements with employees to reduce the workload starting this July. “Before defining the day of rest, a study is essential to assess the impacts and align with everyone’s expectations”, says the company’s president, Marcelo Lopes.

What does the legislation say

Brazilian legislation is different from that of other countries, such as Belgium, says NovaHaus lawyer Laila Ottaiano, a specialist in international labor law. When the employee is registered through a work card in the country, it is necessary to make an individual work agreement, for the implementation of the four-day week, without salary change.

“This format does not require a grant from the union, the company deliberates directly with its employees, and it is essential to avoid future problems, in case it is necessary to resume the workload that previously prevailed”, warns the lawyer.

The company draws up a draft with all the clauses, which cannot violate the Federal Constitution, the CLT and the collective bargaining agreement, and must be approved by all employees interested in reducing working hours. Another modality, provided for in the legislation, is collective bargaining agreements, carried out through union negotiations.

