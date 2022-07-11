Conrado says he was conscious at the time of the accident that killed Aleksandro: ‘I managed to hold on to a board’ | Fantastic

At first interview after the accidentConrado talked about the loss of friends, medical treatment and the future in music.

Conrado is the artistic name of João Vitor. He grew up in Londrina, Paraná, and has always dreamed of success. The duo Conrado & Aleksandro already existed, but the original line-up fell apart. And Aleksandro began to look for a new companion. At the beginning of 2019, the invitation came. João Vitor became the new Conrado.

On the night of May 6 this year, the duo performed in Tijucas do Sul, Paraná. The next day they left around 7am.

“I remember that I got on the bus, put my cell phone on charge and slept,” he says.

They were 10 am when the left front tire blew. The bus was out of control and overturned until it hit the guard rail from the other lane. The police are investigating the causes of this explosion. And you already know that the vehicle was at 109 km/h, 29 above the allowed. The driver claims there were holes in the road.

Estevan Muniz: You hired an independent expert. what did this expertise conclude?

Attorney: It is very clear that the origin of the explosion was the collision of the tire against that bulkhead, against that hole.

the dealership arteris, which manages the highway, also hired an independent expert, which claims the opposite: that there were no holes or depressions at the accident site. According to this expert report, 50 kilometers before the accident, the bus reached the mark of 137 km/h.

“With this braking and this moment of the bus tipping over. I managed to hold on to a board I had. There I think it was essential for me not to get off the bus, for me not to be thrown. I got really stuck, kind of with that part of my back sticking out of the bus,” she reports.

Conrado was taken to the hospital with a pulmonary contusion, hip fracture, abdominal trauma, and an injury to the back, lower back, with loss of muscle tissue. During the induced coma, he experienced three surgeries.

“I remember when I woke up I thanked God a lot. My mother was on the side and I told her that, but what a pity, I lost Aleksandro. Then she said, but how do you know? I said, at the time of the accident I was conscious and I listened”, she says.

