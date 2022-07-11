Consultant charges Perlla’s husband a debt of R$ 20 thousand from the singer: ‘Tremenda vacilona’

Consultant Cris Con used social media over the weekend to appeal to millionaire businessman Patrick Abrahão, Perlla’s current husband. She decided to collect from him an old debt from the singer. The professional claims to have taken a default of about R$ 20 thousand from Perlla in 2020, referring to the payment of capturing partnerships for the renovation of the artist’s house.

The deal, according to Cris, was to receive R$ 3,000 per month, plus products, but until today he has not seen a penny of the money.

“Patrick, millionaire… Send it to him to see if he pays me, because I’ve been here without receiving for two years… Perlla, tremendous vacila”, Cris said in a sequence of videos posted on her Instagram, referring to the hit “Tremendous vacilão” by Perlla.

“She took it to court, asking the judge not to use her name, but the judge denied it, because he saw that she did not pay me… .

Perlla married millionaire businessman Patrick Abrahão Photo: Disclosure

The debt became a police case in August 2020, when Cris filed a complaint against the singer for threat and injury at DEAM São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. At the time, she stated that she was threatened by Perlla for revealing in the press that she had been cheated on by the singer.

To the police, the consultant showed WhatsApp messages that she received from a number that, according to her, would be from Perlla’s daughter, calling her a “demon” and saying that she “is going to die”.

In the BO, Cris says that Perlla has been publicizing in the media that she has diverted products and furniture from her business partners, in addition to calling her a “shitty snack seller”. To the police, the consultant said that this fact would have occurred after collecting Perlla’s debt, relating to the value of her remuneration for the business consulting services she provided to the singer.

