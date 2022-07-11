Consumer can ask for money back if company delays delivery

Have you ever bought a product over the internet and been waiting, anxiously, counting the days until the deadline set by the company ran out?

For know that, in case the company does not meet the deadline, you can demand immediate delivery or ask for the money back, since the contract was broken by one of the parties.





The consumer lawyer Fernanda Zucare says that the Consumer Defense Code, in its article 35, says that exceeding the delivery deadline constitutes breach of contract.

And, in this case, there is no “way” or common sense, since there is no provision for a tolerance for delay, as the doctor explains: “The deadline to be met is the one that was informed to the consumer when purchasing the product or service, taking into account the basic right to information that is guaranteed to the consumer”.





Imagine a person who bought a house and scheduled the move according to the delivery date of the mattress on which he would sleep.

The company, which had promised delivery in 15 days, takes 40 days to actually fulfill the agreement. In addition to the contractual default, it is possible that the delay caused material damage, as the person had to pay house bills without enjoying it, and also moral damage, due to the annoyance.

There is, then, the possibility that the supplier will need to repair the damage and pay compensation to the buyer, provided that it goes to court to resolve the problem.

Another way to solve it is to call Procon, which guarantees that 70% of complaints are answered and resolved.







