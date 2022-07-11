contest accumulates and prize rises to R$ 2.2 million

Quina’s draw ended with no winners in the main lane. The numbers drawn in the 5893 contest, held yesterday (9), in São Paulo, were 23-24-32-40-72. The main prize accumulated and is now estimated at R$ 2.2 million for the next contest, scheduled to take place on Monday (11).

Caixa reported that 44 bets made the court and will take R$ 6,842.25 each. The suit yielded individual prizes of R$87.60 to another 3,273 tickets. According to the bank, the total collection of Quina 5893 was more than R$ 6.6 million.

How to participate in the next Quina draw?

You can choose from five to 15 numbers from 1 to 80. Bets must be placed up to one hour before the contest, that is, the accredited lottery shops and Caixa’s official website will register the games until 19:00 (Brasília time) draw day.

How much does the Quina bet cost?

With the adjustment implemented on November 10, 2019, betting on Quina now costs a minimum of BRL 2 (with five numbers), but can reach BRL 6,006 (with 15 numbers). If the bet is placed on the site, the minimum purchase in a virtual session is R$30, but this amount may include games in other lotteries.

What is the chance of winning Quina’s top prize?

With the minimum bet of five numbers (which costs BRL 2), you have a one in 24 million chance of getting them all right and taking the highest prize in Quina. If you put another ten in the game, the price of the bet rises to R$ 12, but the chances become one in four million.

How does Quina’s official pool work?

Group bets on the Quina pool start at BRL 10, but the minimum odds are BRL 3 per participant. Caixa allows from two to 50 shares in this modality.

