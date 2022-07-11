Corinthians beats Flamengo with Rodinei own goal and climbs the Brazilian table

This Sunday, Corinthians beat Flamengo 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship. Timão’s goal was against, scored by Rodinei. With the triumph, the alvinegro club reached 29 points in the national competition and temporarily assumed the vice-leadership of the tournament.

The match was balanced and the winning goal came only in the second half. Timão was betting on the speed of the wingers, while Flamengo preferred to put pressure on the Corinthians defense. The bid that guaranteed the victory of the alvinegro club came after a cross by Gustavo Silva. Rodinei tried to ward off the danger and ended up scoring against his own goal.

Timão broke a negative writing with this Sunday’s victory: Corinthians had not beaten Flamengo as home team since 2018, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The triumph made the alvinegro club second in the Brazilian with 29 points, the same score as Palmeiras. The rivals from São Paulo and Atlético Mineiro are still playing in the round, against Fortaleza and São Paulo, respectively, and can surpass the team led by Vítor Pereira.

Write it down – Corinthians will play again this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Santos. The confrontation will be in Vila Belmiro and is valid for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. For the Brazilian Championship, Timão’s next game will be on Saturday, at 9 pm, against Ceará, at Castelão, in Fortaleza.

Escalation

Vítor Pereira had the absence of ten athletes to assemble this Sunday’s lineup. The Portuguese coach could not count on Maycon (grade 3 injury), Paulinho (recovering from knee surgery), Ruan Oliveira (knee ligament rupture), Fagner (muscle injury), Willian (shoulder injury), Renato Augusto (discomfort in the calf), Júnior Moraes (sprained ankle), Mantuan (negotiated), Ivan (negotiated with Zenit) and João Victor (negotiated with Benfica).

With these casualties, Corinthians entered the field with Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Raul Gustavo, Gil and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Lucas Piton, Adson and Roger Guedes.

My Helm

Flamengo, in turn, took to the field with Santos, Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Rodrigo Caio and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Victor Hugo; Matheus França, Vitinho and Gabriel.

The game

First time

The match started truncated, with both teams imposing a high mark, in the opponent’s defense field. Corinthians dominated the offensive actions in the first minutes, with more possession of the ball, however, without so many clear chances of finishing.

The first clearest opportunity of the game came from the alvinegro club. At nine minutes into the first half, after a good offensive plot, Du Queiroz made a good move on the left side of the attack, crossed into the area, Róger Guedes tried to finish, but was stopped by the Flamengo defense. The striker called for a penalty kick.

Flamengo finished for the first time in the 13th minute. Rafael Ramos missed a pass in Corinthians’ defensive field and handed the ball to João Gomes. The player from the Rio de Janeiro team risked a shot from outside the area, but the ball deflected into the Corinthians defense and passed the crossbar defended by Cássio.

The first substitution of the game was in the 22nd minute. After split with Du Queiroz, Rodrigo Caio felt pain in his left leg and couldn’t stand to continue in the match. The defender left for the entry of Gustavo Henrique.

The team from Rio started to have more possession of the ball in the middle of the first stage. In the 24th minute, Flamengo managed a good exchange of passes in midfield, which resulted in a kick by João Gomes in the hands of Cássio.

Timão started to scare again in attack from the left side. In the 25th minute, Corinthians launched a good counterattack with Adson, who passed to Giuliano and the midfielder launched Piton on the back line. The side crossed in the middle of the area, but no Corinthians striker managed to finish.

The clearest chance of the Rio de Janeiro team was in the 31st minute. After a good launch by João Gomes, Vitinho received inside the area, cleared the mark and finished on the left. Cássio was forced to make a great defense and the ball still hit the right post.

Corinthians responded in the 34th minute. In a good offensive move, Róger Guedes passed to Adson in the area, the striker cleared Ayrton Lucas, who tried to interrupt the attack and took down the Timão player. The players of the alvinegro club asked for a penalty in the bid. Vítor Pereira was expelled after complaining about the move and Filipe Almeida started to command the team.

The game was electrifying, with both teams betting on the exchange of passes with speed to pierce the opposing marking. However, few clear chances were created by the attacks.

The last of the first half was from Corinthians. In the 47th minute, Rafael Ramos passed to Adson on the right side of the attack. The midfielder cut to the middle, took a risk from outside the area and the ball passed close to the left corner of the goal defended by Santos. The first half ended in a 0-0 tie.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second half with two team changes. Filipe Almeida made the following changes: Roni replaced Cantillo and Gustavo Silva replaced Lucas Piton.

The alvinegro club opened the scoring after six minutes. After offensive pressure from Timão, with many crosses, Gustavo Silva threw the ball into the area, Rodinei tried to retreat to the goalkeeper, but ended up scoring an own goal.

Flamengo started to pressure Timão in search of a tie. At nine minutes, Cassio made two difficult saves. First, Gabriel took advantage of the cross, headed with force and forced the goalkeeper to palm. On the rebound, Victor Hugo received in the area and kicked hard, for another defense of the shirt 12 of the alvinegro club.

Faced with the disadvantage on the scoreboard, Dorival Júnior promoted three changes in the Flamengo team. Marinho replaced Thiago Maia, Pedro replaced Matheus França, the author of the own goal, and Everton Ribeiro replaced Vitinho.

The game was truncated, with Flamengo making a high mark in Timão’s defense field. Corinthians, on the other hand, bet on keeping possession of the ball, even having difficulties with the pressure from Rio. In the 20th minute of the second stage, the alvinegro club had two more changes: Bruno Melo came in for Giuliano and Bruno Méndez replaced Rafael Ramos.

In the 21st minute, Timão created a good opportunity to increase the lead. Gustavo Silva made a great move on the right, advanced through the middle, cleared the mark and passed to Bruno Melo who kicked for a good defense by Santos.

Corinthians had a good opportunity in the 25th minute. Róger Guedes was fouled in the penalty area by Everton Ribeiro and the referee called a foul; In the charge, shirt 9 hit and the ball went over the crossbar.

Gustavo Silva was responsible for another good chance alvinegra. In the 29th minute, the forward launched a fast counterattack and was taken down by João Gomes at the entrance of the area. In the charge, Róger Guedes kicked in place and the ball went over the crossbar again.

With ten minutes to go, Corinthians made one more substitution in the game. Adson felt cramps and was replaced by Giovane. The match was truncated, with no clear chances of attack for the teams.

Flamengo occupied the attacking field in the final minutes. Corinthians bet on counterattacks, but also tried to keep possession of the ball away from their own area. The referee scored six minutes of added time.

Timão had a great chance to guarantee the victory in the final minutes. Gustavo Silva launched Róger Guedes, who dribbled past goalkeeper Santos, but finished wide. In the next move, Pedro received in the penalty area, tried to dribble Cássio and kicked away from the goal. The game ended 1-0 for Corinthians.

