Corinthians coach analyzes the squad and sets out expectations with market movements

This Sunday, Corinthians beat Flamengo 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship. After the match, Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and talked about the ball market. The Portuguese coach reinforced that the team suffers from embezzlement and explained that he hopes not to lose more athletes.

“I hope the team doesn’t lose players… Because the options are not many, the options are few and (I am) essentially concerned about the recovery of the injured, because if they recover, if they go to the game, we will have more functions”, said the coach.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians recently negotiated three athletes. João Victor was traded to Benfica, from Portugal, and Ivan and Mantuan were loaned to Zenit, from Russia, in exchange for Timão’s acquisition of Yuri Alberto.

The striker has not yet been registered with the IDB and is not available to Vítor Pereira. In addition to Yuri Alberto, Timão is close to signing defender Balbuena. The coach preferred not to go into details about Corinthians’ efforts in the ball market, but revealed that the board is working.

“Then… there is one or another situation where the club is aware that it has to go to the market and they are doing their jobwe have to wait for the result of this work on the market”, said the technician enigmatically.

