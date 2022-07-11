Corinthians has a decisive week to sign Balbuena’s return

O Corinthians is optimistic that defender Fabián Balbuena’s return to the club will take place this week.

The Paraguayan defender has already said goodbye to Dynamo Moscowa club with whom he has a contract until June 2025. The athlete’s departure from the Russian team is guaranteed by a FIFA exceptionality clause, which allows players who play in teams from Russia and Ukraine to suspend their ties and provisionally settle with others times.

The measure is due to the war between the Eastern European countries, which has lasted since February and has no signs of a ceasefire so far.

Timão expressed interest in the return of Balbuena since the maximum football entity extended the period of the ‘war clause’, which initially was until July this year. However, the situation evolved last week for two reasons: the departure of João Victor to Benfica and the strength that the Paraguayan defender has made to return to Team do Povo, where he played between 2016 and 2018.

The Corinthians board sees no impediments to the deal, but awaits the signing of the contract to make Balbuena’s return to the club official. The idea is that this will happen soon when the player arrives in Brazil, which is scheduled for the first days of this week.

The athlete will also undergo medical examinations, but as he had been playing regularly for Dinamo, the tendency is that he will be available for Corinthians in the first matches after the opening of the national transfer window, on July 18th.

In an official note, the Moscow team was understandable in relation to Fabián Balbuena, although in the statement about his departure, the general director Pavel Pivovarov highlighted that he expects the athlete’s return to the team.

– We are sad, but we are prepared for these situations by the decision of FIFA. We thank Fabián for his contribution and look forward to his return to the club,” said Pavel.

According to information obtained by THROW!, Balbuena has wanted to leave Russia since the beginning of the armed conflict with Ukraine five months ago. The main reason was family pressure. However, the Paraguayan prioritized following in Europe, but to play in a scenario of visibility, at least in a Uefa Europa League.

However, at 30, the player already has an age considered advanced by European standards, which makes it difficult for more prominent teams to interest him. Then came the Corinthian onslaught, which greatly encouraged the defender.

At first, only FIFA’s exceptional mechanism will be used to sign Balbuena’s return to Timão, as the negotiations are being made directly between Corinthians and the athlete’s staff. With that, unlike the case of striker Yuri Alberto, Fabián does not arrive with a fixed value for purchase in July next year.

However, internally there is optimism that the Corinthians leadership can open talks with Dynamo Moscow for a definitive purchase of Balbuena at the beginning of next year, if everything goes according to the Corinthians agreement.