Corinthians presents itself with an eye on Santos in the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

The activity marked the beginning of the preparation for the game against Santos, at 9:30 pm this Wednesday, in Vila Belmiro, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Timão won 4-0.
As usual, those who played more than 45 minutes on the weekend remained inside the CT Joaquim Grava doing physical recovery work. The others went to the field accompanied by the Corinthians coaching staff.
Corinthians training this Monday, before the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil – Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians
Vítor Pereira commanded ball possession work on a reduced field and trained offensive movements with crosses and finishes, as described by the club’s press office.
Gustavo Mantuan, Júnior Moraes, Luan and Lucas Piton are delivered to the medical department. The left-back has a suspected fracture of the little toe.
Fagner, Maycon and Renato Augusto continue in the physical transition phase, improving their conditioning. In the club’s official note on the day’s activity, there are no updates on these cases.
Corinthians returns to training this Tuesday, in the afternoon, continuing the preparation for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Santos, this Wednesday.
