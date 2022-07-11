Corinthians returns to CT and starts preparation for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

After beating Flamengo 1-0 this Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians started work for the team’s next challenge of the season. At CT Joaquim Grava, the team started preparing for the decision in the Copa do Brasil.

As usual, players who played for more than 45 minutes over the weekend remained inside the CT. The others went to the field, where they started the day with a warm-up.

Coach Vítor Pereira organized a training session on possession of the ball in a small space and then carried out a confrontation activity. The athletes ended the day with an offensive movement with crosses and submissions.

Corinthians will still have one more day to prepare for the clash against Santos. The Parque São Jorge team trains this Tuesday afternoon, when the preparations for the duel are over, and travels to the coast of São Paulo.

Corinthians and Santos face each other on Wednesday, at 21:30, in Vila Belmiro. In the first game, Timão thrashed the rival by 4 to 0 and can lose by up to three goals difference that will continue with the classification for the quarters. The opponent needs to win by five goals difference in regulation time to advance.

See more at: Training of Corinthians, Copa do Brasil and Corinthians x Santos.