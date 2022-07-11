Corinthians without fear. Embezzled, he pressed, doubled the mighty Flamengo. 1-0 was not enough – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

The classification in Libertadores, eliminating Boca Juniors, in the middle of Bombonera, set not only the fans on fire, but also Corinthians. And it was with all the vibration and confidence that Vítor Pereira’s team faced the mighty Flamengo, without fear, fighting not only for the leadership of the Brazilian.

But already anticipating the clashes of the quarterfinals of Libertadores between the two most popular clubs in this country.

And Corinthians, without Fagner, Renato Augusto, Willian or Maycon, prevailed in the overcrowded Itaquera arena.

Buying the fight, pressing, with speed, intensity and vibration, pushed by the crowd, the team won by 1 to 0, Rodinei’s own goal, six minutes into the second half.

Gustavo Mosquito, who started very well in the game, crossed, Fabricio Bruno headed hard trying to play the ball away from the area. But, capricious, she went to hit Rodinei, who had no reflex to avoid the touch that ended up in the back of the goal.

Dorival Júnior, for his part, had the main athletes, but he knew the responsibility to turn the decisive match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Wednesday, at Maracanã, against Atlético Mineiro. And spared Pedro, Filipe Luís and Everton Ribeiro.





But although Corinthians imposed an impressive pace, cornering Flamengo for most of the game, Cássio was very important. He made an exceptional save in a beautiful shot by Vitinho, who cut Rafael Ramos and hit very hard.

The goalkeeper, who completed 600 matches with the Corinthians shirt, palmed, and the ball went to kiss the post.

At the end of the match, in the 45th minute, Róger Guedes had the chance to score the second goal, invading the area, dribbling goalkeeper Santos. But he ended up kicking it out, when he had Giovane free. Then, in the 46th minute, Pedro had the chance to draw, face to face with Cássio. He turned outside.

The duel was exciting until the end.

Fair victory for Corinthians. In fact, it could have won even by a bigger difference.

Vítor Pereira’s tactical plan was daring. Even with his team full of fundamental embezzlement, the Portuguese coach decided to take advantage of the huge dose of confidence that dominated Corinthians, with the elimination of Boca Juniors in Libertadores.

Vítor knew about the greatest technique of the Carioca team. And how essential it would be to master the rhythm of the match, not allow Flamengo to exchange passes, to have, for example, the freedom they had in the 7-1 rout against Tolima, last Wednesday.

And Corinthians tried to dominate the intermediaries, distributed in 4-5-1. Dorival Júnior knew very well how the rival usually behaves in Itaquera, with its more than 40 thousand fans pushing the team, putting pressure on the rival.

The Flamengo coach believed he could avoid this opposite psychological scenario with three defensive midfielders and the versatile Matheus França, more concerned with helping to stop the Corinthian ball coming out than attacking. What isolated Gabigol and Vitinho, against the São Paulo defense.

Vítor Pereira’s team was much better posted.

What was lacking, however, was finishing power. Corinthians resented Willian’s lack of objectivity and a defining striker. Róger Guedes, improvised earlier, is still holding the ball too much.

So much so that in the first half, to prove that possession of the ball is not the most important thing in football, even with only one real chance, Vitinho’s, which Cássio palmed the crossbar, managed to shoot seven times and Corinthians only once. He missed the final, decisive pass.

Vítor Pereira was carried away by the emotion of the game. And for cursing referee Ramon Abatti Abel. Ayrton Lucas took a non-existent penalty on Adson.

But the match went to halftime with the crowd in Itaquera excited. The team proved to be better, with more intensity than Flamengo.

Corinthians came back pressing, looking for the goal. And he was rewarded for the desire to win. At six minutes, he got Rodinei’s own goal.

Losing by 1 to 0, Dorival Júnior tried to advance the marking. And put Everton Ribeiro and Pedro on the field. The coach wanted at least a draw. If they lost, Flamengo would be very far from the leaders, falling to eighth position.

But Corinthians remained firm, not giving space to the Carioca team, which played the ball, but lacked conviction when deciding. Gabigol was uninspired, irritated by the firm marking.

With the midfield advanced, Flamengo offered space for counterattacks. And Corinthians, if it weren’t for Róger Guedes’ selfishness, could have increased the score. He screwed up some important counterattacks.





In the end, Flamengo despaired, lost consciousness.

And it only facilitated another remarkable victory for Corinthians, with its small cast.

He gained even more confidence to define the passage to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Santos in Vila Belmiro. In the first confrontation, they won by 4 to 0, in Itaquera.

Flamengo, on the other hand, will have to gather forces again.

To try to turn the disadvantage against Atlético Mineiro, defeat by 2 to 1, in Mineirão.

And turn Maracanã into “hell”, as promised by Gabigol.

Today, the lawn that burned was Itaquera’s…