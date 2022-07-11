Court pledges Porsche, Audi and Mercedes from Itapemirim owner

The São Paulo court ordered the attachment of three luxury cars owned by businessman Sidnei Piva, owner of the Itapemirim group, due to a debt estimated at about R$ 1.2 million.

The pawned cars are a Porsche Panamera (2019/2020), an Audi Q7 (2019) and a Mercedes Bens C180 (2019), valued, respectively, at R$682,000, R$434,980 and R$180,000, according to documents attached to the process.

Piva is the businessman who, despite the economic difficulties of Itapemirim, which became the largest road company in the country, created in February 2021 an airline, Ita (Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos).

The airline made its maiden flight on June 29, 2021, taking off from Guarulhos airport in São Paulo, bound for Brasília. Six months later, however, on Christmas Eve, it interrupted its activities, harming thousands of passengers.

The attachment of Piva’s cars was determined in a lawsuit filed by Mottarone Serviços, which, in October 2018, sold the businessman control of a company called Trans Sistemas de Transportes for R$5.5 million.

Piva, however, did not pay all the installments due and Mottarone went to court to collect the debt, calculated today at about R$ 1.2 million, an amount that includes a fine and interest.

In the defense presented to Justice, the businessman did not deny the debt, but argued that the payment of the amount would impact the financial balance of his companies, especially due to the difficulties arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

He requested that payment be made in 23 installments. An installment agreement was approved by the Courts, but Piva failed to comply with it.

In April of last year, two months after announcing the creation of the airline, Piva told Justice that his companies were going through a very difficult financial situation, which had been aggravated by the restrictive measures adopted by the State of São Paulo in the context of the pandemic.

“The executed [Piva] knows his obligations and does not exempt himself from them. He wants to comply with the agreement, even though the delicate situation does not allow it”, said his lawyers to the Justice, who requested the suspension of payments for 90 days.

Mottarone did not accept the order and the process went ahead.

Piva can still appeal the car pledge.