Covid-19: on the rise for the third week, average deaths reach 235 – 07/10/2022

The moving average of deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil reached the 17th consecutive day in an upward trend. This Sunday (10), the indicator stood at 235. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable indicator to measure the advance or retreat of the pandemic. It is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases of the disease – in the last seven days.

The states of Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí did not record any deaths this Sunday. Amapá, Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Tocantins, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Roraima and the Federal District did not disclose data for the last 24 hours. This Sunday (10), the country recorded 45 deaths from Covid-19. Brazil has accumulated 673,659 lives lost to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The so-called moving average of deaths has changed by 18% compared to 14 days ago. The North (-6%), Southeast (8%) and Central-West (9%) regions are stable, while the South (24%) and Northeast (72%) have an upward trend.

If the moving average value is above 15% it indicates an uptrend; below -15% means decline, and between 15% and -15% means stability.

In addition, 19,228 new known cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. In all, the country accumulates 32,893,264 positives reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average of cases stood at 55,828. The South (-13%), Southeast (-14%) and Central-West (-10%) regions registered stability in the moving average of cases in the last 14 days, while the North (101%) and Northeast (79%) remained in high.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (124%)

Minas Gerais: stability (-7%)

Rio de Janeiro: drop (-24%)

North region

Amapá: stability (0%)

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Bahia: stability (14%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-52%)

Midwest region

Federal District: drop (-33%)

Goiás: stability (3%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (171%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stability (5%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-22%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 56 new deaths caused by covid-19, as reported in the bulletin released today (10) by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 673,610 deaths caused by the disease across the country.

According to the ministry’s figures, there were 21,963 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 32,896,464 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.