COVID vaccination schedule includes 40-year 4th dose

The Bragança Paulista Secretary of Health updated the COVID-19 vaccination schedule for next week. Each day of the week between July 11th and July 15th, a different vaccine will be offered.

The novelty this week is the inclusion of the public of 40 years or more for immunization with the 4th dose.

Vaccination takes place without scheduling in the Old Library, which is next to the City Hall. The service is from 8 am to 4 pm. The place does not close for lunch.

Monday – PFIZER – GENERAL POPULATION

1st dose everyone aged 12 years and over;

2nd dose of Pfizer from 12 to 17 years old vaccinated with 1st dose until 05/16/2022;

2nd dose of Pfizer for 18 years and over vaccinated with 1st dose until 06/20/2022;

3rd dose for people aged 12 years and over (pregnant women and mothers) vaccinated with 2nd dose until 03/11/2022;

4th dose for people over 40 years old (pregnant women and mothers) and health professionals vaccinated with the 3rd dose until 03/11/2022;

Tuesday – JANSSEN – GENERAL POPULATION VACCINATED WITH THE SINGLE DOSE

1st dose for everyone 18 years of age or older;

1st additional dose for persons aged 18 years and over vaccinated with the single dose until 05/11/2022;

2nd additional dose for people over 18 years old vaccinated with the single dose until 03/11/2022;

3rd additional dose for people over 40 years old and health professionals vaccinated with the single dose until 03/11/2022;

Wednesday – CORONAVAC/BUTANTAN – GENERAL POPULATION

1st dose for everyone aged 18 and over;

2nd dose of CoronaVac for vaccinated with 1st dose until 06/15/2022;

3rd dose for people aged 18 or over (non-pregnant and postpartum women) vaccinated with 2nd dose until 03/11/2022;

4th dose for people over 40 years old (non-pregnant or postpartum women) and health professionals vaccinated with 3rd dose until 03/11/2022;

Thursday – ASTRAZENECA/FIOCRUZ – POPULATION IN GENERAL

1st dose for everyone aged 18 and over;

2nd dose for vaccinated with 1st dose until 05/19/2022;

3rd dose for people aged 18 or over (non-pregnant and postpartum women) vaccinated with 2nd dose until 03/11/2022;

4th dose for people over 40 years old (non-pregnant or postpartum women) and health professionals vaccinated with 3rd dose until 03/11/2022;

Friday – CHILDREN’S PFIZER

1st dose for people aged 5 to 11 years;

2nd dose for vaccinated until 05/20/2022.

For the group of immunosuppressed, the Municipal Health Department of Bragança released a specific schedule for immunization. This calendar for immunosuppressed patients is available on the Bragança City Hall website.

