CPF in the note? The deadline to apply for Nota Legal credit begins

Consumers participating in the Legal Note programin the Federal District, can apply for the redemption of credits in cash from Tuesday, 5th. The deadline to inform a bank account for deposit is until July 31st.

The taxpayer can opt for a digital account, which is a novelty of the initiative this year. To request the transfer, it is necessary to have at least R$ 25 of accumulated balance.

The program also offers prizes in sweepstakes, and the winners are informed through the Nota Legal portal. The Department of Economy of the DF also sends e-mails to the awarded participants informing them about the award.

All registered consumers who inform the CPF on the invoice at the time of purchase are participating, as long as they do not have debts with the Federal Revenue Service. For the composition of the credit balance, which are valid for two years, purchases made until February are considered.

Nota Legal makes it possible to recover part of ICMS and ISS paid by establishments, in addition to participating in annual draws. Credits can be withdrawn in cash or deducted from IPTU or IPVA.

The district administration estimates that 1.3 million consumers are currently registered, with 70,000 entering the program in the last 12 months alone.