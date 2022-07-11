“Cruise will not have any percentage”; Outside of Ronaldo’s plans, striker leaves Cruzeiro and leaves for Portuguese club

: In the two clubs where he was loaned, the striker ended up standing out

Ronaldo continues to clean up at Cruzeiro
Ronaldo continues to clean up at Cruzeiro
Ronaldo has been cleaning up since he arrived at Toca da Raposa and one more player must say goodbye. On loan to América-RN, Zé Eduardo should not play for Cruzeiro again. The striker who still had a link with the Minas Gerais club until February 2024, but without space at Raposa, sent a friendly termination with the team and should migrate to European football. The striker will be destined for Leixões, a club in the Second Division of Portugal.

The information had already been anticipated on the YouTube channel of journalist Samuel Venâncio. “Zé Eduardo is negotiating a friendly termination with Cruzeiro, still confirmed if Cruzeiro will keep some percentage, is going to Leixões, from the Second Division of Portugal. A definitive departure is being agreed and the situation of the striker is also well underway Zé Eduardo”, scored the journalist last Tuesday (5).

If there were doubts about the percentage of the player’s economic rights, according to information from the GE, Raposa will not keep any percentage and the striker is free to negotiate his rights directly with the Portuguese team.

It is worth noting that Zé Eduardo lost space at Cruzeiro after being diagnosed with a heart condition, at the beginning of last year, a situation that left the player away from training for approximately six months and since the draw between Raposa and Oeste in the 2020 Series B, that the forward did not play for the Minas Gerais club, being loaned to Vila Nova-MG and then to América-RN where he played in 26 games, scored five goals and provided an assist this season.

