Cruzeiro: see Pezzolano’s options to assemble a team against Fluminense

Cruzeiro started this Sunday (10), at Toca da Raposa II, its preparation for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense. The duel will be this Tuesday (12), at 9 pm, in Mineiro. After losing 2-1 in the first leg, the Minas Gerais club will have to win in Belo Horizonte to dream of a place in the quarterfinals and the prize pool of R$ 3.9 million foreseen in the next stage.

Paulo Pezzolano’s team will need a victory by at least two goals to advance directly to the quarterfinals. A triumph by the slightest difference leads to the decision for penalties. Fluminense, in turn, plays for a draw.

For this game, Paulo Pezzolano will not have defender/wingman Geovane Jesus, sent off in the first leg, and midfielder Neto Moura, who is not registered. He had already played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol-SP. Midfielder Joo Paulo and striker Jaj are still in the medical department.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Luvannor should form attack duo on Cruzeiro with Edu On the other hand, left-back Matheus Bidu and forward Luvannor will be back, who could not face Guarani in Serie B of the Brazilian. The former was out of the last game for contractual reasons, as he has a link with the club from Campinas. The second, in turn, performed automatic suspension.

The tendency is that Pezzolano chooses Leo Pais on the right wing, instead of Geovane Jesus. Matheus Bidu returns to the left wing. For Neto Moura’s place, the Uruguayan coach will have to choose between Machado, Adriano and Canesin.

Canesin could still be opposed in place of Daniel Jnior.

Cruzeiro will finish its preparation this Monday, in another activity at Toca da Raposa II. The likely formation to face Fluminense would be: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado (Canesin), Daniel Jr and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Ed.