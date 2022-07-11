Cruzeiro x Fluminense: Fábio returns to Mineirão, stage of seven titles and 18 penalties defended; remember | cruise

The reunion between Fábio, Cruzeiro fans and Mineirão will happen sooner than many expected. Now defending Fluminense, the goalkeeper will be in BH, in front of stands taken by the colors blue and white, but with opposing fans, deciding a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

It is the reunion of an idol with the fans, but also with Gigante da Pampulha, stage of important chapters of this harmony. Fábio owned the star-studded goal for 16 years. He left the club in January, in a troubled way, after not agreeing to renew his contract with the SAF team.

He played against Cruzeiro in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã, with the presence of about 4,000 people from Cruzeiro. Now, the expectation is for an audience of over 50 thousand people.

And it was in the crowded Mineirão, as it will be on Tuesday, that Fábio and the Cruzeiro fans connected on many occasions. They were decisive performances to conquer victories, classifications and titles.

One of the great marks of the goalkeeper at Cruzeiro, especially in the last ten years spent at Toca da Raposa, was the use of penalty kicks. He made 34 saves against opponents from the lime brand, 18 of which, more than half of them, were in duels at Mineirão (see list at end of article).

Among the penalties, the most impressive performance was in the 2018 Copa do Brasil. Cruzeiro beat Santos, in Vila Belmiro, by 1 to 0. But they lost the return by 2 to 1.

Fábio saves three penalties and puts Cruzeiro in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

On penalties, Fábio saved Bruno Henrique, Rodrygo and Jean Mota, keeping the team on the path to winning the sixth championship. A year earlier, in the penta, the goalkeeper had been decisive in the final, when he took a kick from Diego, from Flamengo.

And speaking of title, Fábio is among the greatest champions in Cruzeiro’s 101-year history. The goalkeeper participated in winning 11 cups, of which seven were won in games at Mineirão: the 2006, 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2018 Championships; the 2014 Brasileirão; and the 2017 Copa do Brasil.

In the 2013 Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro was crowned champion beating Vitória, in Salvador. But the cup was handed to the players – and raised by Fábio, then captain – at Mineirão, against Bahia.

Cruzeiro and Fluminense decide, this Tuesday, a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at Mineirão at 21:00 (Brasília time). Having won the first leg by 2 to 1, Fábio’s team has the advantage of a draw to advance to the stage. Cruzeiro is looking for a win by two or more goals in order to qualify. If the Minas Gerais team wins by a goal advantage, the dispute for the spot will be on penalties.

Penalties saved by Fábio at Mineirão

Cruzeiro 2×0 Internacional – Penalty taken by Nilmar, in Serie A 2009

Cruzeiro 2×0 Flamengo – Penalty taken by Juan, in Serie A 2009

Cruzeiro 1×2 Corinthians – Penalty taken by Ronaldo, 2009 Serie A

Cruzeiro 1×0 Botafogo – Penalty taken by Renato Cajá, in Serie A 2010

Cruzeiro 1×0 Corinthians – Penalty taken by Bruno César, in the 2010 Serie A

Cruzeiro x São Paulo – Penalties taken by Lucão and Luís Fabiano, in Libertadores 2015, during penalty shootout

Cruzeiro 2×1 Vitória – Penalty taken by Diego Renan, in the 2016 Copa do Brasil

Cruzeiro x Grêmio – Penalty taken by Luan, in the semifinal of the 2017 Copa do Brasil, during a penalty shootout

Cruzeiro x Flamengo – Penalty taken by Diego, in the final of the 2017 Copa do Brasil, during penalty shootout

Cruzeiro x Santos – Penalties taken by Bruno Henrique, Rodrygo and Jan Mota, in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Copa do Brasil, during a penalty shootout

Cruzeiro 1×0 Ceará – Penalty taken by Ricardo Bueno, in Serie A 2019

Cruzeiro 0x2 Fluminense – Penalty taken by João Pedro, in the round of 16 of the 2019 Copa do Brasil, during penalty shootout

Cruzeiro 1×0 Vasco – Penalty taken by Yago Pikachu, in the 2019 Brasileirão

Cruzeiro 1×0 Uberlândia – Penalty taken by Diogo Peixoto, in Mineiro 2020

Cruzeiro 0x0 Tombense – Penalty taken by Paulinho Dias, in Mineiro 2021