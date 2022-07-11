Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Drops and Threatens to Lose $20K; Ethereum down 3% and Monero up 5%

After hitting the $22,000 mark in the early hours of Friday, Bitcoin (BTC) again lost strength over the weekend and is now threatening again to lose the $20,000 level. For some analysts, the $17,000 level has become the market’s new support. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

“We continue to expect unstable price movement,” said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of BitBull Capital. “There should be stronger offers around the $17K level, if Bitcoin drops there again, it will be a strong signal to buyers and could indicate the formation of a potential bottom around that price.” On the agenda, investors will be keeping an eye out this week for the latest reading of the US consumer price index, due on Wednesday, after the previous data showed the highest inflation in four decades. The report could influence market expectations about the Federal Reserve’s next move, which meets later in the month.

Last Friday, data from the US employment report for June brought some relief to the market on the issue of the country’s recession, which should make it easier for the Fed to maintain its path of raising interest rates at 75 basis points.

“If inflation offers another positive surprise, the September meeting could see expectations fully priced in at a half-point rise, but that could easily rise to 75 basis points,” Oanda analyst Ed Moya said last week.

Meanwhile, concern has been raised about Japan’s monetary policy following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Bloomberg. Abe was a strong advocate of “ultra-easy” financial terms in the face of the country’s economic stagnation.

In general, the week starts with a more relaxed news, with investors attentive to the agenda for the next few days. However, with the fall of Bitcoin, the day also ends negative for most of the main altcoins, which are down between 2% and 6% this morning. Watch: How they work and why Brazilians still fall for cryptocurrency scams Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,531.02 -3.78% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,146.75 -3.44% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 231.72 -2.14% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.326 -4.12% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.456 -3.26%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.108 +5.54% Monero (XMR) US$ 130.71 +5.16% Arweave (AR) $11.82 +1.99% Tezos (XTZ) $1.64 +1.74% Internet Computer (ICP) $6.68 +1.11%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Quantity (QNT) US$ 76.72 -12.02% Stepn (GMT) US$ 0.8786 -9.97% THORChain (RUNE) $2.16 -8.76% Elrond (EGLD) US$ 51.09 -7.79% Stacks (STX) US$ 0.3875 -7.61%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.97 -2.11% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 27.00 -1.60% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 19.10 -1.90% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 20.58 +2.02% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 19.94 -2.39% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.20 -1.90% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.74 -1.65% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.89 -0.76% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.40 +0.93% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 29.20 -4.26%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (11):

ING Bank spins off its cryptocurrency custody platform to GMEX Group

Netherlands-based ING Bank has spun off Pyctor, its crypto custody and post-trade infrastructure platform, which becomes part of GMEX, a trading technology platform specializing in digital assets.

GMEX CEO Hirander Misra has been named chairman of Pyctor, which will continue to work with the bank and collaborate with ING’s digital assets team, according to a press release. The financial terms of the deal were kept confidential.

Pyctor, which was incubated at ING Neo’s innovation lab in Amsterdam, combines hardware-based security with software-based fragmentation of the keys used to move digital assets, known as multi-party computing (MPC).

3AC founders do not cooperate in the fund’s liquidation process

Lawyers involved in the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidation process in the British Virgin Islands do not know where Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are. The founders of the crypto hedge fund have not cooperated in the process so far and their current location is unknown.

In court documents filed on Friday (8) in New York (United States), lawyers acting on behalf of creditors said that the fund’s founders “have not yet begun to cooperate with the [processo] significantly”.

According to them, people identifying themselves as “Su Zhu” and “Kyle” were present at a first Zoom video call, but their video and audio were turned off and they did not respond to questions put to them. Those who did it were their legal representatives.

Also according to court documents, lawyers for creditors who visited Three Arrows’ Singapore office found it abandoned.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related