Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Drops and Threatens to Lose $20K; Ethereum down 3% and Monero up 5%

Last Friday, data from the US employment report for June brought some relief to the market on the issue of the country’s recession, which should make it easier for the Fed to maintain its path of raising interest rates at 75 basis points.
“If inflation offers another positive surprise, the September meeting could see expectations fully priced in at a half-point rise, but that could easily rise to 75 basis points,” Oanda analyst Ed Moya said last week.
Meanwhile, concern has been raised about Japan’s monetary policy following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Bloomberg. Abe was a strong advocate of “ultra-easy” financial terms in the face of the country’s economic stagnation.
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 20,531.02
|-3.78%
|Ethereum (ETH)
|US$ 1,146.75
|-3.44%
|Binance Coin (BNB)
|US$ 231.72
|-2.14%
|XRP (XRP)
|US$ 0.326
|-4.12%
|Cardano (ADA)
|US$ 0.456
|-3.26%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Chile (CHZ)
|US$ 0.108
|+5.54%
|Monero (XMR)
|US$ 130.71
|+5.16%
|Arweave (AR)
|$11.82
|+1.99%
|Tezos (XTZ)
|$1.64
|+1.74%
|Internet Computer (ICP)
|$6.68
|+1.11%
Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:
|cryptocurrency
|Price
|Change in the last 24 hours
|Quantity (QNT)
|US$ 76.72
|-12.02%
|Stepn (GMT)
|US$ 0.8786
|-9.97%
|THORChain (RUNE)
|$2.16
|-8.76%
|Elrond (EGLD)
|US$ 51.09
|-7.79%
|Stacks (STX)
|US$ 0.3875
|-7.61%
Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:
|ETF
|Price
|Variation
|Hashdex NCI (HASH11)
|BRL 18.97
|-2.11%
|Hashdex BTCN (BITH11)
|BRL 27.00
|-1.60%
|Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11)
|BRL 19.10
|-1.90%
|Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11)
|BRL 20.58
|+2.02%
|Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311)
|BRL 19.94
|-2.39%
|QR Bitcoin (QBTC11)
|BRL 7.20
|-1.90%
|QR Ether (QETH11)
|BRL 4.74
|-1.65%
|QR DeFi (QDFI11)
|BRL 3.89
|-0.76%
|Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11)
|BRL 5.40
|+0.93%
|Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11)
|BRL 29.20
|-4.26%
See the main crypto market news for this Monday (11):
ING Bank spins off its cryptocurrency custody platform to GMEX Group
Netherlands-based ING Bank has spun off Pyctor, its crypto custody and post-trade infrastructure platform, which becomes part of GMEX, a trading technology platform specializing in digital assets.
GMEX CEO Hirander Misra has been named chairman of Pyctor, which will continue to work with the bank and collaborate with ING’s digital assets team, according to a press release. The financial terms of the deal were kept confidential.
Pyctor, which was incubated at ING Neo’s innovation lab in Amsterdam, combines hardware-based security with software-based fragmentation of the keys used to move digital assets, known as multi-party computing (MPC).
3AC founders do not cooperate in the fund’s liquidation process
Lawyers involved in the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) liquidation process in the British Virgin Islands do not know where Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are. The founders of the crypto hedge fund have not cooperated in the process so far and their current location is unknown.
In court documents filed on Friday (8) in New York (United States), lawyers acting on behalf of creditors said that the fund’s founders “have not yet begun to cooperate with the [processo] significantly”.
According to them, people identifying themselves as “Su Zhu” and “Kyle” were present at a first Zoom video call, but their video and audio were turned off and they did not respond to questions put to them. Those who did it were their legal representatives.
Also according to court documents, lawyers for creditors who visited Three Arrows’ Singapore office found it abandoned.
