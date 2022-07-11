Cssio praises Balbuena, but talks about the defender’s arrival at Corinthians

This Sunday, Corinthians beat Flamengo 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship. After the final whistle, Cássio gave an interview in the mixed zone and spoke about a subject that generates anxiety at Fiel: the possible hiring of Balbuena.

Recently, the My Helm brought the information that Corinthians met with the defender’s agents in Buenos Aires to discuss a possible return of the Paraguayan to the alvinegro club. This Sunday morning, Balbuena confirmed that he will not continue at Dynamo Moscow and was free to agree with a new team. Cássio discussed the hiring, but praised his former partner.

“I can’t talk, I won’t talk about his arrival because it’s not up to me. But while he was here he was always an extremely committed guy, a very good guy in the group, an example of a professional. He always helped us a lot, at all times. What I can say about him is this”, said the goalkeeper.

Despite the few words of the Corinthian goalkeeper, negotiations between the defender and the club are going well. Balbuena is expected in Brazil to work out the final details of an agreement already signed with the club and to be announced shortly.

Cássio and Balbuena were teammates between 2016 and 2018. Together, they won the 2017 Brasileirão and the 2017 and 2018 Paulistas, the latter against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque.

Throughout his career at Timão, Balbuena played 136 matches, won 66 times, drew 37 times and was defeated in 33 games. The defender scored 11 goals with the white shirt.

