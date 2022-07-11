Cssio values ​​the mark conquered with the Corinthians shirt and thanks his teammates for support

Corinthians beat Flamengo 1-0 this Sunday afternoon, in a clash held at Neo Química Arena, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. Goalkeeper Cássio was interviewed after the match, he talked about his current moment, the support of his teammates and the expressive mark of 600 games completed with the white shirt.

“First, glory to God for everything that has happened in my life. We go through good times, bad times, it’s part of it. When we have God in our lives, things get easier. To thank my family, my wife, my children, the family from Veranópolis, from Balneário Camboriú, everyone. Thank God and my teammates”, began the shirt 12 in an interview with the channel Premiereafter being elected the star of the match by the broadcast.

“Reaching 600 games with this shirt is for few, but no one gets anywhere alone. So I owe a lot of people, I’m grateful to a lot of people. Unfortunately I won’t be able to say everyone’s name here, because it’s a lot of people, but I’m eternally grateful and these people know. Thanks to the whole team, my co-workers, my friends. Happy for the win,” he continued.

Cássio also made a point of congratulating and thanking his teammate Fábio Santos. It is worth remembering that the goalkeeper and the side completed, respectively, 600 and 300 games with the Timão shirt.

“Today Fábio, who is a guy I respect a lot, who helped me and helps me, completed 300 games as well. He’s a guy I have a lot of respect for and congratulations to him, he’s a winner. So it’s just a matter of saying thank you, happy for the moment, but celebrating the victory today and thinking about the next competitions tomorrow”, he concluded.

The shirt 12 and Corinthians are now preparing for the return game of the Copa do Brasil, against Santos, on Wednesday. Timão goes to Vila Belmiro and can lose up to three goals difference to guarantee qualification for the quarterfinals of the competition, after having won the first match by 4-0.

