Cssio was once again elected best on the field by Corinthians; half the worst

Corinthians had a safe performance against Flamengo this Sunday afternoon and left the Neo Química Arena lawn with a 1-0 victory. As expected, the result was reflected in the evaluations of the team “Fan Notes“, here from My Helm.

Goalkeeper Cássio was once again elected the best on the field. After receiving the best average in the classification against Boca Juniors, the archer had another good performance, made important saves that prevented Flamengo goals and received an average of 9.6.

After him, appear Gil, with an average of 8.3, and Fábio Santos and Raul Gustavo, tied with an average of 8.2. The trio started the team and gave solidity to the Corinthians defensive system. They only “lose” to Vítor Pereira, who received a rating of 8.7.

On the other side of the ranking, the negative highlight was given by Giuliano. The midfielder did not have much prominence in the match and averaged 5.8. Beside him with the worst scores are Giovane with 6.2 and Lucas Piton with 5.9.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders cassio

ace of the match

Average rating: 9.6

Reviews received: 2,054 Rafael Ramos

Average rating: 6.7

Reviews received: 1,944 Gil

Average rating: 8.3

Reviews received: 1,944 Raul Gustavo

Average rating: 8.2

Reviews received: 1,936 Fábio Santos

Average rating: 8.2

Reviews received: 1,920 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 8.1

Reviews received: 1,918 Cantillo

Average rating: 7.2

Reviews received: 1,883 Giuliano

Average rating: 5.8

Reviews received: 1,905 Lucas Piton

Average rating: 5.9

Reviews received: 1,894 addon

Average rating: 7.6

Reviews received: 1,928 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 6.7

Reviews received: 1,958 reservations Ron

Average rating: 7.0

Reviews received: 1,907 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 8.1

Reviews received: 1,921 Bruno Mendez

Average rating: 7.5

Reviews received: 1,868 Bruno Melo

Average rating: 6.4

Reviews received: 1,872 Giovanni

Average rating: 6.2

Reviews received: 1,876 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 8.7

Reviews received: 1911 Referee Ramon Abatti Abel

Average rating: 2.8

Reviews received: 1688 Total votes: 34,327

*Notes from the fans registered until 07/10/2022 at 20:17. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo will remain open for the public to vote until 11/07/2022 at 16:00.

