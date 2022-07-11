Cssio was once again elected best on the field by Corinthians; half the worst

Corinthians had a safe performance against Flamengo this Sunday afternoon and left the Neo Química Arena lawn with a 1-0 victory. As expected, the result was reflected in the evaluations of the team “Fan Notes“, here from My Helm.

Goalkeeper Cássio was once again elected the best on the field. After receiving the best average in the classification against Boca Juniors, the archer had another good performance, made important saves that prevented Flamengo goals and received an average of 9.6.

After him, appear Gil, with an average of 8.3, and Fábio Santos and Raul Gustavo, tied with an average of 8.2. The trio started the team and gave solidity to the Corinthians defensive system. They only “lose” to Vítor Pereira, who received a rating of 8.7.

On the other side of the ranking, the negative highlight was given by Giuliano. The midfielder did not have much prominence in the match and averaged 5.8. Beside him with the worst scores are Giovane with 6.2 and Lucas Piton with 5.9.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders
Çcassio
ace of the match
Average rating: 9.6
Reviews received: 2,054
Rafael AntRafael Ramos
Average rating: 6.7
Reviews received: 1,944
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 8.3
Reviews received: 1,944
Raul Gustavo Pereira BicalhoRaul Gustavo
Average rating: 8.2
Reviews received: 1,936
FFábio Santos
Average rating: 8.2
Reviews received: 1,920
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 8.1
Reviews received: 1,918
VCantillo
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 1,883
Giuliano Victor dePaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 5.8
Reviews received: 1,905
Lucas Piton CrivellaroLucas Piton
Average rating: 5.9
Reviews received: 1,894
Adson Ferreira Soaresaddon
Average rating: 7.6
Reviews received: 1,928
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 6.7
Reviews received: 1,958
reservations
Roni Medeiros de MouraRon
Average rating: 7.0
Reviews received: 1,907
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 8.1
Reviews received: 1,921
Bruno MBruno Mendez
Average rating: 7.5
Reviews received: 1,868
Bruno Ferreira MeloBruno Melo
Average rating: 6.4
Reviews received: 1,872
Giovane Santana do NascimentoGiovanni
Average rating: 6.2
Reviews received: 1,876
Technician
VVictor Pereira
Average rating: 8.7
Reviews received: 1911
Referee
Ramon Abatti Abel
Average rating: 2.8
Reviews received: 1688
Total votes: 34,327

*Notes from the fans registered until 07/10/2022 at 20:17. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo will remain open for the public to vote until 11/07/2022 at 16:00.

See more at: Cssio, Notes from the crowd, Corinthians vs Flamengo, Campeonato Brasileiro, Neo Qumica Arena and Corinthians fans.

