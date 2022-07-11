Cssio was once again elected best on the field by Corinthians; half the worst

Corinthians had a safe performance against Flamengo this Sunday afternoon and left the Neo Química Arena lawn with a 1-0 victory. As expected, the result was reflected in the evaluations of the team “Fan Notes“, here from My Helm.
Goalkeeper Cássio was once again elected the best on the field. After receiving the best average in the classification against Boca Juniors, the archer had another good performance, made important saves that prevented Flamengo goals and received an average of 9.6.
After him, appear Gil, with an average of 8.3, and Fábio Santos and Raul Gustavo, tied with an average of 8.2. The trio started the team and gave solidity to the Corinthians defensive system. They only “lose” to Vítor Pereira, who received a rating of 8.7.
On the other side of the ranking, the negative highlight was given by Giuliano. The midfielder did not have much prominence in the match and averaged 5.8. Beside him with the worst scores are Giovane with 6.2 and Lucas Piton with 5.9.
Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *
|holders
|cassio
ace of the match
Average rating: 9.6
Reviews received: 2,054
|Rafael Ramos
Average rating: 6.7
Reviews received: 1,944
|Gil
Average rating: 8.3
Reviews received: 1,944
|Raul Gustavo
Average rating: 8.2
Reviews received: 1,936
|Fábio Santos
Average rating: 8.2
Reviews received: 1,920
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 8.1
Reviews received: 1,918
|Cantillo
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 1,883
|Giuliano
Average rating: 5.8
Reviews received: 1,905
|Lucas Piton
Average rating: 5.9
Reviews received: 1,894
|addon
Average rating: 7.6
Reviews received: 1,928
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 6.7
Reviews received: 1,958
|reservations
|Ron
Average rating: 7.0
Reviews received: 1,907
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 8.1
Reviews received: 1,921
|Bruno Mendez
Average rating: 7.5
Reviews received: 1,868
|Bruno Melo
Average rating: 6.4
Reviews received: 1,872
|Giovanni
Average rating: 6.2
Reviews received: 1,876
|Technician
|Victor Pereira
Average rating: 8.7
Reviews received: 1911
|Referee
|Ramon Abatti Abel
Average rating: 2.8
Reviews received: 1688
|Total votes: 34,327
*Notes from the fans registered until 07/10/2022 at 20:17. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo will remain open for the public to vote until 11/07/2022 at 16:00.
