Pequenos Geniuses was already presented by Luciano Huck at Caldeirão on Saturdays. The format re-launched yesterday on Sunday, occupying the vacancy left by Dança dos Famosos.

The group of intelligent children fulfilling challenges that are almost unintelligible in such rococo style is undoubtedly very cute. Youngsters can quickly spell words backwards, do bizarre calculations in their heads, and solve five riddles while I’m still reading the first one.

Very cool and inspiring to see the new generations fully prepared to use logical reasoning in favor of good family entertainment. It’s fine by me.

But the overall effect is also a little scary. I got dizzy watching all that kaleidoscope of almost insoluble information on the TV screen right after my Mengão took a bag from Corinthians.

It is already unusual to hear ‘discontingency’ on any Sunday afternoon, just imagine the word in reverse and at cruising speed, letter by letter, by a highly competitive child.

But aside from the initial awkwardness, Little Geniuses is an amusing picture. Picking up a topic from last week, I just think it would be even more exciting live, with the tension even more palpable in the air.

