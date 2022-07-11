Datena is diagnosed with covid-19 and admitted to a hospital in São Paulo; presenter reassures fans

José Luiz Datena, presenter of Brasil Urgente (Band), was hospitalized last Saturday (09) at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo. He was diagnosed with covid-19 and appeared on social media to reassure fans and raise awareness about the disease, which is still a worldwide pandemic and has been causing victims in Brazil.

This Sunday (10), through Instagram Stories, Datena reported: “Admitted yesterday, diagnosed today with Covid-19 in Sírio Libanês. Best hospital in Brazil, best doctors; among them my brothers Kalil and David. It is a pity that the Brazilian people do not have access to this type of health”.

Then, made a point of warning about the disease. “But I want to give my personal testimony here: even with the four doses of vaccine and always wearing a mask, I didn’t escape the disease. Do not play with that! Wear a mask and get vaccinated. I would also like to thank all nurses and nurses for their love and attention,” she said.

Seer made prediction about Datena

In June, Datena vented on the Brasil Urgente program: the anchor, who dropped out of running for the Senate a few weeks agorevealed that a psychic made a prediction that he and delegate Palumbo, a councilor in the city of São Paulo, would suffer an attack. However, he stated that he would not be afraid of death.

“What I’m worried about, now, is that the psychic got it half right. Palumbo went to a psychic who said they want to kill him and me. She already got 50% right, so 50% more must come.” said Datena, mentioning that the forecast also included the parliamentarian from the capital of São Paulo.