Datena is hospitalized in São Paulo; presenter has covid-19

José Luiz Datena announced that he has been hospitalized since yesterday at the Sírio Libanês hospital in São Paulo. The presenter reported today that he was diagnosed with covid-19.

“Admitted yesterday, diagnosed today with covid-19 at Sírio Libanês. Best hospital in Brazil, with the best doctors. Among them are my brothers Khalil and Davi. Too bad the Brazilian people don’t have access to this type of health”, he wrote. in a post made on Instagram stories.

The presenter also took the opportunity to thank the hospital professionals for their affection during the service.

“I want to give my personal statement: even with four doses of the vaccine and using the mask always, I didn’t escape the disease. Don’t play with it! Use the mask and take the vaccine”, asked the presenter in the sequence.

Datena withdraws from candidacy

On June 30, José Luiz Datena announced that he will not be a candidate in the elections scheduled for October this year. Quoted to run for a seat in the Senate, he commented on the decision during “Brasil Urgente”, a program he runs at Band.

“First of all, I would like to leave my word of affection for the President of the Republic who this morning made a statement that he had chosen me as the candidate of São Paulo. And that was exactly what was agreed, but I thought about it and decided to follow the my way. But thanks to him for confirming the deal that happened, it wasn’t on his part that it didn’t work out”, said the communicator.

A member of the PSC, Datena previously said that he would take a vacation from the Band from July 1st, when the electoral law came into force.

It’s not the first time Datena has given up after considering a political career. He has thought about applying four times since 2016, the year the first invitation appeared.