Datena is hospitalized with Covid-19 in a hospital in São Paulo

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Datena is hospitalized with Covid-19 in a hospital in São Paulo 0 Views

Presenter used social media to inform the public, thank him for the care he is receiving and warn: ‘Wear a mask and take the vaccine’

CHARLES SHOLL/RAW IMAGE/ESTADÃO CONTENTDatena
Datena used social media to inform that he was hospitalized and to thank the hospital for the care

The presenter José Luiz Datena65, used social media to inform that he was hospitalized on Saturday, 9, at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, and received this Sunday the diagnosis of Covid-19. “Admitted yesterday, diagnosed today with Covid-19 in the [hospital] Syrian Lebanese. Best hospital in Brazil, best doctors; among them my brothers Kalil and David. Too bad the Brazilian people don’t have access to this type of health,” Datena wrote on Instagram. In a sequence of three stories, he took advantage of the moment and warned all his followers: “I want to give my personal statement here: Even with four doses of vaccine and always wearing a mask, I didn’t escape the disease. Do not play with that! Wear a mask and get vaccinated!!!”, wrote the presenter who, in a following post, thanked all the nurses and nurses who are taking care of him.

Datena with Covid-19

Playback/Instagram/@datenareal

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Father of Glova de Pedreiro cries when talking about a fine of R$ 5 million: ‘Allan Jesus didn’t explain anything’

One of the most famous influencers in the country, Mason’s Glove he added imbroglios with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved