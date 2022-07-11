Datena is hospitalized with Covid-19 in a hospital in São Paulo

Presenter used social media to inform the public, thank him for the care he is receiving and warn: ‘Wear a mask and take the vaccine’

Datena used social media to inform that he was hospitalized and to thank the hospital for the care



The presenter José Luiz Datena65, used social media to inform that he was hospitalized on Saturday, 9, at the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo, and received this Sunday the diagnosis of Covid-19. “Admitted yesterday, diagnosed today with Covid-19 in the [hospital] Syrian Lebanese. Best hospital in Brazil, best doctors; among them my brothers Kalil and David. Too bad the Brazilian people don’t have access to this type of health,” Datena wrote on Instagram. In a sequence of three stories, he took advantage of the moment and warned all his followers: “I want to give my personal statement here: Even with four doses of vaccine and always wearing a mask, I didn’t escape the disease. Do not play with that! Wear a mask and get vaccinated!!!”, wrote the presenter who, in a following post, thanked all the nurses and nurses who are taking care of him.