Datena is hospitalized with Covid-19. The announcement was made by the presenter himself this Sunday afternoon (10), on a social network. The journalist from Band, who runs Brasil Urgente, was admitted on Saturday (9) at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, and received a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus. He then campaigned for immunization and the use of a mask to contain the spread of the disease.

“Hospitalized yesterday, diagnosed today with Covid-19 in Sírio Libanês. Best hospital in Brazil, best doctors; among them my brothers Kalil and David. Too bad the Brazilian people do not have access to this type of health care”, wrote Datena in a post made in the stories of her profile on Instagram.

The presenter took the opportunity to raise awareness of the followers. “But I want to give my personal statement here: even with the four doses of vaccine and always wearing a mask, I didn’t escape the disease. Do not play with that! Wear a mask and get vaccinated!” he continued.

Datena’s statement ends with a message to the health professionals involved in her treatment at the hospital in São Paulo. “I would also like to thank all nurses and nurses for their care and attention”, she concluded.

At the end of June, Datena announced on her program that she would no longer run for political office in the next elections. The journalist said that he withdrew from the election and pointed out what were the reasons that made him make the decision.

“I will fight for the common good in many arenas that exist there. Everyone knows mine. I will always be with my audience, of that I have no doubt. I wish my almost co-religionists the best of luck in this campaign. antagonized me and antagonized me, weighed heavily on this decision,” he said.

On the occasion, he also stressed: “I continue with my flag, with my principles, always in defense of democracy and the Brazilian Constitution. This was me, this is me and this will always be me. Thank you all very much.”

Datena’s son was hospitalized for a week with Covid-19 last year

In June of last year, José Datena Júnior, son of the communicator, was also admitted to the Sírio Libanês for complications caused by Covid-19. He was discharged after a week in the health unit. On the occasion, the father celebrated the best of the heir’s health status live in Brasil Urgente.

“I just received the news that Júnior left the hospital. I want to thank all of Brazil for the prayers and remember that I also prayed for yours. We are living a very sad phase. Worse than this disease does not allow you to be close to people ( infected), that’s sad”, said the journalist from Band, at the time.

He also thanked him: “After a difficult week, the adrenaline discharged. It was such a tense week. When I go through difficult problems I like to work more, I am more distracted. Receiving this good news, thank God, I thank the doctors and also the kitchen staff, the cleaning staff, nurses, anyway… They are exceptional people”.

In addition to José Datena Júnior, the famous has four other children. Three of them are from the union with Matilde Foresto, with whom he has been married for 45 years, since 1977. One of the daughters is the model Leticia Wiermann.