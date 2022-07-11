Days after leaving Globo, Casagrande reveals reason for leaving the station: ‘No one satisfied, no one happy’

After more than 20 years, Walter Casagrande left Globo last week. Despite the contract until the end of the year, the parties decided to shorten the bond. In an interview with ‘Domingo Espetacular’, the former player and now a commentator revealed the reason for his departure and explained why he announced his departure as a ‘relief’.

+ Galvão Bueno recalls backstage after 7-1 and reveals friction with a member of that Brazilian team



– It was a relief for both sides because I’m sure they weren’t liking my style anymore, my profile, just as I wasn’t liking the changes that happened there. We were pushing with our stomachs and nobody was satisfied, nobody happy – commented Casagrande.

+ Sérgio Mauricio sends netizens ‘to hell’ and audio goes viral; listen up



– I’m sure they are more relieved and happy with my departure, and so am I. I have nothing bad to say about my life at TV Globo, it was great. I met a lot of people, made a lot of friends and visited several places in the world – added the former player.

+ Brazilian elite referee admits to being homosexual: ‘I spent my life sacrificing what I am’



Former player who played for big clubs such as Corinthians, São Paulo, Flamengo, in addition to the Brazilian national team, Casagrande was a commentator for Globo for 24 years. The former athlete participated in the coverage of major events, such as the World Cups and the Olympics.