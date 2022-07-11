Dengue, flu or Covid-19? See the symptoms of each disease







Dengue outbreak puts health system on alert Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Some places in Brazil have recently experienced a dengue outbreak. A viral disease, transmitted by mosquitoes and, unfortunately, already well known by Brazilians. However, the Covid-19 pandemic, especially after the appearance of the Ômicron variant and its mutations, remains a matter that requires great care. Not to mention the flu outbreak, common in colder times.

One of the big problems with all this is that some symptoms, such as fever and body pain, are common and frequent in all three types of disease.

Therefore, we have gathered the main symptoms of dengue, flu and Covid-19. In this way, in case of infection, it will be possible to have a better idea of ​​what problem the organism is facing. Always remembering that a malaise can even be caused by other illnesses. And that only a medical evaluation and adequate testing are able to diagnose a possible health problem of this nature.

Main symptoms of dengue

Common

High fever with sudden onset.

Headache.

Pain behind the eyes, which gets worse with their movement.

Loss of taste and appetite.

Nausea and vomiting.

Dizziness.

Extreme tiredness.

hemorrhagic

Severe and continuous abdominal pain.

Persistent vomiting.

Skin pale, cold and clammy.

Bleeding from the nose, mouth and gums.

Drowsiness, agitation and mental confusion.

Excessive thirst and dry mouth.

Pulse rapid and weak.

Breathing difficulty.

Loss of consciousness.

Measles-like patches and rashes on the skin, especially on the chest and upper limbs.

Softness and pain in the body.

Lots of bone and joint pain.

Source: Ministry of Health.

Main flu symptoms

High fever at the beginning of the contagion;

Sore throat;

Chills;

loss of appetite,

Eye irritation;

vomiting;

Joint pain;

Cough;

malaise

Diarrhea.

Source: Ministry of Health.

Main symptoms of Covid-19 (Omicron variant)

Headache;

Coryza;

Fatigue;

sneezing;

Sore throat;

Cough;

Hoarse voice;

Chills;

Fever;

Dizziness;

Mental confusion;

Altered sense of smell;

Eye pain;

Unusual muscle pain;

loss of appetite;

Inability to smell;

Chest pain;

swollen glands;

dismay.

Source: study carried out by experts from the ZOE Covid app, using health reports from the UK.