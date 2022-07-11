Dev defends The Last of Us Part I and claims: “a lot of attention to detail”

Animator Robert Morrison, from PlayStation Studios, defended The Last of Us Part I, in a post published on his Twitter profile. The dev mentioned the title’s high level of detail to support his point and said he didn’t just want to “make money” with the release.

Morrison’s argument began after fans of the Naughty Dog franchise were divided over the remake’s announcement. That’s because part of the public criticized the need to re-release a game with a few years on the market, available at full price in its standard edition.

However, according to the animator, this is not the intention of the developer team. In a note, he commented that The Last of Us Part I has extreme “attention to detail” and is an ambitious game for next-gen equipment. Read:

“It’s just a cash grab” Actually it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible. pic.twitter.com/csjZ3kZMyG — Robert Morrison (@RobertAnim8er) July 10, 2022

“It’s just a money generator.” In fact, it’s the most meticulously constructed and crafted project I’ve ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. The highest level of care and attention to detail possible.

Robert Morrison is a household name in the industry for having acted in God of War (2018), Injustice 2 and Resident Evil 7. He currently works for Days Gone’s Bend Studio.

The Last of Us Part I Remake will be released on September 2nd for PS5.

The Last of Us Part I pre-order now available

The pre-sale of The Last of Us Part I Remake has already started in Brazil and interested parties can purchase the physical media at a more inviting price. Click here to learn more.