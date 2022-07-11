Diesel drops by just R$0.05 after ICMS reduction

Even with the reduction of the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels, the price of gasoline and diesel dropped less than expected by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government so far.

In the last two weeks, the average price of regular diesel has dropped by just R$0.05, according to data from the National Petroleum and Biofuels Agency (ANP). The forecast of the Ministry of Mines and Energy was that the fuel would fall by R$ 0.13.

Despite regular gasoline having registered the lowest price of the year, the drop was also lower than expected by the government. The forecast was that the reduction would be R$ 1.55. Until the week ended last Saturday (9), the real drop was R$ 0.90.

The only fuel that beat the target set by the ministry was ethanol, which dropped from R$5.87 to R$4.52 (-R$0.35). The expectation was that it would fall by R$ 0.31.

Three weeks ago, President Bolsonaro sanctioned a project that sets a 17% ceiling for ICMS on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and public transport. Governors predict a fiscal crisis in 2023 with reduced rates.

The fuel price crisis is a pressure point in the Bolsonaro government, both because of the popular rejection that the problem causes and because of internal tensions. The moment also occurs in an election year, in which he will seek re-election.

The chief executive attributes the blame for the elevation, mainly, to Petrobras and state governors. Governors, however, blame Bolsonaro for the rise in prices and recall that, at the end of 2021, they froze the ICMS, and fuel prices continued to rise even so.