Dino demands from Bolsonaro a statement against political violence

According to Flávio Dino, institutions need to "help ensure that the political violence, spread by the arms bolsonarismo, does not destroy Brazilian democracy"

247 – Former governor Flávio Dino (PSB), a pre-candidate for the Senate from Maranhão, demanded a statement by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the murder of a PT militant by a Bolsonarista police officer in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Bolsonaro is the biggest stimulator of violence against political opponents in the country, and was elected based on hate speech against the PT and the left, advocating the extermination of PT militants.

“It is the duty of the President of the Republic to IMMEDIATELY address his followers disapproving of the use of weapons and violence in elections. This is the boundary between the Head of the Nation and a lowly faction head,” Dino said on Twitter.

Dino added that “the Electoral Justice, the Public Ministry and the police are facing a gigantic challenge: to help ensure that political violence, spread by armamentist Bolsonarism, does not destroy Brazilian democracy”.

