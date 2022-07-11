Discover 3 ways to earn money with RecargaPay

In addition to offering services that facilitate the financial routine, RecargaPay also helps to earn money

RecargaPay is a payment app that offers numerous financial services with the aim of making life easier for Brazilians, whether with payment or installment of bills and slips, cell phone recharge, Pix Parcelado, among others.

Putting safety and convenience first, the platform also has other benefits that help customers save and earn money with the app, such as cashback and its referral program. Check below how to generate extra income with RecargaPay.

Who indicates, friend is!

When inviting a friend to use RecargaPay, in addition to the referred friend earning R$10 to use on their first credit card purchase in the app, the user who made the referral also receives R$10. That is, for each referral who makes a purchase on RecargaPay, the customer wins.

The amount can be used to pay consumer bills, recharge a cell phone or transport card, pay-as-you-go TV and gas vouchers. To recommend the app to someone, just share your invite code with your contacts, which is available at the bottom of the app’s home screen.

Sell ​​cell phone and transport card recharges

Cell phone and transport card recharge were some of the first services offered by RecargaPay, which was the first platform to offer the service with the possibility of paying by credit card. In addition to this facility when recharging your cell phone, the app also offers up to 5% discount on cell phone recharges by paying with your wallet balance and up to 10% off for Prime+ customers.

For transport card recharge, customers receive a 1% discount on recharges of up to R$ 20. The discounts are also valid for mobile phone recharges and third-party transport cards, allowing the resale of these services. Thus, businesses that want to increase the flow in their stores or bring new services to their customers, can use RecargaPay to make these functions available.

Discover gift cards

Another RecargaPay offer are gift cards, which can be used both as a gift to someone or for your own use. They work as credits that can be used to purchase a product or service, whether in virtual or physical stores.

RecargaPay offers gift cards in different categories, ranging from restaurants to games and clothing stores, and often with the possibility of cashback. For users who are Prime+ customers, it is possible to receive up to 27% of the value back on some vouchers.

RecargaPay is available for download on Android and iOS platforms. To learn more, visit: www.recargapay.com.br.

