Dispute to succeed Boris Johnson already brings together 9 candidates | World

The race to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom intensified on Sunday (10), after nine Conservative deputies, including ministers, have put forward candidacies.

The Minister of Commerce, Penny Mordauntwas the latest to join the list of competitors, which also includes the Minister of Economy, Nadhim Zahawi; the Minister of Transport, Grant Shapps; the former ministers of health Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt; the former minister of economy Rishi Sunak; the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Tom Tugendhat; the attorney general, Suella Braverman; and the former Minister of Equality Kemi Badenoch.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in front of parliament

Johnson resigned last Thursday after more than 50 members of his government resigned in protest at the management and the torrent of scandals that have mounted under his leadership, such as parties at the Downing Street residence during the pandemic.

The formal contest for the elections will begin as soon as the so-called 1922 Committee, which brings together Conservative MPs who do not hold government positions, appoints its executive on Monday and sets the timetable for this process, with the aim of the United Kingdom have a new head of government by the beginning of September.

As the race for leadership continues, Johnson remains at the helm of the British government, and in addition to the nine candidates, Foreign Minister Liz Truss is expected to present her candidacy on Monday.

While the process has yet to formally begin, politicians have already started their respective campaigns, with tax cuts as one of the main promises.

Both Hunt and Sajid, in statements to the BBC, defended the tax cut, one of the traditional measures of the conservatives, and highlighted their respective experiences in the ministries where they worked – Health and Foreign Affairs, for the former, and Economy and Health in the case of the second.

Mordaunt announced his decision to run on Twitter, where he posted a video to indicate that the conservative leadership must change so that it focuses less on the leader’s personality and more on the problems facing the country.

The other candidates are also expected to disclose the details of their proposals in the coming days. Politicians will go through a series of votes, with candidates being eliminated until only two remain. The final decision will be made by the country’s party members, who will have to choose between one of the two final candidates.

1922 Committee treasurer Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told LBC radio that he is confident that by July 20 – before the parliamentary summer break – the final two candidates will be set.

“We now have nine people in the running. I’m sure there will be at least a few more before applications close on Monday, and then the process will begin,” he added.

However, the Labor opposition on Sunday again advocated for Johnson’s immediate departure rather than waiting for a new leader to be elected, otherwise it is prepared to present a motion of censure in the House of Commons to force out.