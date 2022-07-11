Divinópolis City Hall promotes first bariatric surgery by SUS

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago

The Municipality of Divinópolis, through the Municipal Health Department (SEMUSA), is pleased to announce that last Wednesday (07/06) the first bariatric surgery offered by the Unified Health System (SUS) in the municipality took place. .

The important and delicate pre-surgical process was completely carried out at the Polyclinic, involving a multiprofessional team from the network that includes a surgeon and endocrinologist, nursing, psychology, nutrition and social services, providing security and comfort so that the procedure could take place successfully as it was done.

The patient will continue to be assisted by the team that from then on will conduct post-surgical care, following a line of essential care for her recovery and evolution in the process of promoting health and quality of life.

“The established protocol makes clear the importance of precision in each stage of the surgery, whether pre, trans or post-operative, so the multiprofessional monitoring provided by the network is of paramount importance.” highlights Elbert Eddy, director of Secondary Care.

