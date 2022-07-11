Djokovic beats Kyrgios for the first time, equals Sampras at Wimbledon (7) and wins 21st Major

Novak Djokovic35, wrote this Sunday, on the most important tennis court in the sport, another page of history in a career that has been legendary, when he won his 21st Grand Slam title in his career — and seventh at Wimbledon — perhaps one of the most important of his life, in the aftermath of a season that has already included the end of the connection with the most important coach of his career, the deportation from Australia on the eve of the first Major of the year and the failure in the attempt to defend his title by Roland Garros.

In a final that promises and that most of the time did not disappoint – from any point of view -, Djokovic defeated the Australian Nick Kyrgios, 27 years old, 40th ATP and debutant in Majors Finals for the first time in his career, by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 7-6(3), in a match resolved in three hours in which he ended up to be the most solid tennis player, tactically savvy and emotionally stable.

Djokovic equals Pete Sampras with seven Wimbledon titles and is now just one behind the men’s singles record in Roger Federer. With 21 Majors in total, Djokovic overtakes Roger Federer (20) and is one behind the record holder Rafael Nadal (22), who had won the first two of 2022.

