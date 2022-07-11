Djokovic beats Kyrgios, wins Wimbledon for 7th time and reaches 21st Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 3 sets to 1 to reach his seventh Wimbledon title, his 21st in Grand Slam tournaments.

Novak Djokovic is seven times champion in Wimbledon. The Serbian overcame a first set of ‘little inspiration’ and turned the match against Nick Kyrgios to close the decision in the center court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club per 3 sets to 1 (4/6, 6/3, 6/4 and 7/6), earning his 21st Grand Slam title in the career, leaning on Spanish Rafael Nadalthat has 22.

The trophy won in 2022 joins those won in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2021 on the shelf of the current ATP n°3, who was defending the title this season.

But Djokovic’s London feat had to undergo a Kyrgios fighterwhat reached a major final for the first time in his career..

The expected balance for a Grand Slam decision marked the beginning of the duel, with rivals confirming their service games while ‘studying’ each other on the court. The excitement started to build when the Australian built (and confirmed) the first chance to break against the Serbian. Without wasting the advantage, Kyrgios built the advantage and kept it until closing the first set at 6/4, putting the pressure to the other side.

Even pressured by the rival’s performance, Djokovic still needed to ‘fight for every ball’ to confirm his service games. The scene was set: Kyrgios entered to give the best tennis of his career in London.

The Serbian’s fight was rewarded when the first break point came (from zero), turning the advantage two games up when Djoko managed to confirm his serve. No. 3 saved a triple break point, further unnerving Kyrgios to close the second set to a 6/3, yielding just four unforced errors.

The Australian’s nervousness was evident right at the start of the match, when Djokovic saw his opponent miss and give two chances to break. Needing to get back into the game, Kyrgios saved and was able to confirm his service game.

The beginning of the lack of control was even more evident in the final stretch of the third set, when strong words on the court resulted in a warning for ‘audible obscenity’ to the Australian.

The lack of confidence to define the points made Kyrgios go from a 40-0 on the serve for the break of Djokovic, who had the advantage of serving for the set. Even with a strong fight from the Australian, the Serbian did not waste the game and closed at 6/4, taking the lead in the decision in Wimbledon.

The ‘urgency’ to continue in the match made Kyrgios’ mistakes fall in the fourth set, and raised the level of dispute. And that went through the efficiency of the Australian in the serve, reaching no less than 30 aces. Without giving up breaks, the rivals reached 6 to 6 to applause in the center court.

The definition of Djokovic’s seventh title at Wimbledon had to go to the tie break, which had the Serbian’s coolness on the court to overcome the mental game against Kyrgios, closing the decision in 3 sets to 1.