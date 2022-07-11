Do we choose friends by smell? Understand!

It’s common knowledge that animals are attracted to their scent, but have you ever stopped to wonder if we are too? we choose friends by smell? This is precisely what a research group from Israel investigated and, as a result, it was observed that people with body odors similar are more likely to become friends at first sight. Continue reading and understand this news better.

Smells and our choices in relationships

Friendship at first sight is not uncommon. In that sense, Israeli researchers are getting closer and closer to understanding exactly how this happens. According to a study published at the end of June in the journal Science Advances, friends who get along quickly have similar smells.

How was the odor investigation carried out?

The first stage of the study used an electronic nose to analyze the clothes of 20 pairs of friends. Previously, the people analyzed were instructed to sleep alone, not to eat anything with a strong odor and to shower only with unscented soap.

All research participants wore a T-shirt for at least six hours at night for one week. Initially, the shirts were separated and frozen, and only later were they analyzed by the artificial nose, which identified the similarities.

Afterwards, the volunteers were recruited to compare the smells. From this, the scientists found that “click friends” who hit it off instantly had statistically more similar odor signatures than non-friends.

In other words, the study found that the objective values ​​obtained with the artificial nose corresponded to the subjective ratings of friends and, furthermore, pairs of friends may smell more alike than randomly selected pairs of strangers.

People who lose their sense of smell may have socialization problems.

The findings of this work are in agreement with studies that have already revealed that people who lose their sense of smell have social deficiencies, and that those on the autistic spectrum have an impaired interpretation of chemical signals of smells produced by the human body.

Thus, the authors highlighted that this discovery is important because it provides a deeper understanding of human behavior, and can also guide new ways based on smell to intervene in the decline of social relationships.